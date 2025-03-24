Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: Get 10 Profit Boosts for NBA, NCAAB, MLB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code and start with a $1 bet. No matter the result, you’ll receive (10) 100% profit boosts to use for bets as much as $25. Increase your winnings for each wager up to $2,500.

There’s a full slate of NBA action on Monday night, including the Lakers vs. Magic, Mavericks vs. Nets, Celtics vs. Kings and Bucks vs. Suns. The Lakers are 3.5-point favorites with LeBron James back in the lineup. Place your initial bet with this welcome offer before taking advantage of several college basketball bonuses.

NBA Boosts on Monday Night

The boosts from this offer can be applied to any spreads, totals, moneylines or props. In addition, Caesars adds new odds boosts every day for select markets. These are just a few of the options available for NBA fans on Monday:

Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic each over 29.5 points (+300)

Pacers, Lakers, Nuggets and Bucks all win (+975)

Myles Turner over 14.5 points and Tyrese Haliburton over 11.5 assists (+350)

LeBron James over 24.5 points and Austin Reaves over 3.5 made three-pointers (+500)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Devin Booker each over 29.5 points (+275)

Jayson Tatum over 29.5 points and over 7.5 assists (+325)

Steps to Use Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Increase your potential winnings with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. Complete these steps to lock-in profit boosts for basketball, baseball, hockey and other sports.

Sign up here to use code WTOPDYW. Enter your full name, date of birth, email and residential address to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card or PayPal. Place a $1 bet.

Win or lose, you’ll have (10) 100% profit boosts. Be sure to use all these boosts before they expire in 14 days.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for the CBB Tourney

Another $150,000 is up for grabs this weekend with the $500,000 Parlay Madness offer. Win a bet with odds of +6400 or longer to win a share of the prize pool.

It not too late for college basketball fans can opt-in to the Road to the Alamo and Fan Cave Frenzy. Customers have a chance to win tickets to the semifinals in San Antonio or a VIP experience at a physical Caesars Sportsbook location.

Duke enters the next round as the favorite to cut down the nets in the Alamodome. They will be taking on Auburn on Thursday. Auburn, Florida and Houston are among other teams with a great chance to win the title.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.