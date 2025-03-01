Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW: 2X Winnings for NCAAB, NBA

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW to double your winnings. Start March with profit boosts for college basketball, the NBA, NHL, UFC and more. Register here and place your first bet on Saturday.









Place a $1 bet on any game after signing up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code. This will automatically result in (10) 100% profit boosts.

Try making your initial bet on any of the college basketball games on Saturday. Teams have just a few games remaining until conference tournaments. Find odds for No. 1 Auburn vs. No. 17 Kentucky, No. 10 Texas Tech vs. Kansas, Seton Hall vs. No. 7 St. John’s, No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 5 Tennessee and No. 12 Texas A&M vs. No. 3 Florida.

Sign up here to use our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW. Get 10 profit boosts by placing a $1 wager.

Odds Boosts on Saturday

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, 50% NBA SGP Boost, 50% NHL Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 1, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The boosts from the welcome offer can be applied to any spreads, parlays, totals, moneylines and props. Plus, Caesars releases new boosts every day for select markets. These are just some of the options you can find on Saturday:

North Carolina, Kentucky, Ole Miss and Kansas all win (+450)

Pistons, Kings, Mavericks and Warriors all win (+850)

Alex Ovecking scores a goal and records an assist (+425)

Sidney Crosby and David Pastrnak each score a goal (+525)

No goal in the first 10 minutes of the Devils vs. Hockey Club, Blackhawks vs. Ducks and Canucks vs. Kraken (+850)

Julian Marquez wins by KO/TKO/DQ vs Cody Brundage (+375)

Steps to Use Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Begin the month with profit boosts to use toward basketball, hockey, MMA and more sports. Take these steps to create an account with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Register here to use our code WTOPDYW. Enter your full name, email, date of birth and residential address to verify your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or PayPal. Place a $1 bet on any game.

The outcome of your first bet doesn’t matter, so the 10 profit boosts are guaranteed. Each boost can be used for a bet up to $25, and you can increase your potential winnings by $2,500. Be sure to use all the boosts before they expire in 14 days.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for the NBA, NHL, UFC

There are plenty of options for your profit boosts, such as NBA and NHL games. Browse through props for Stephen Curry and the Warriors take on the 76ers on Saturday night. Go to the promotions tab to find a 50% same-game parlay boost for the NBA and learn how to unlock perks through the rewards program.

And the UFC Apex will host Fight Night, headlined by Manel Kape vs. Asu Almabayev. Follow along with the main card at 7 pm ET and make live bets on the Caesars app.

New customers can sign up with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPDYW and score 10 profit boosts. Double your winnings this weekend for bets on college basketball, the NBA, NHL and more.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.