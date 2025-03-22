Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Win $150 CBB Tourney Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C. Win your opening $1 wager to grab a $150 bonus. A $1 bet with code WTOPDYW in other states will trigger (10) 100% profit boosts, so you can double your winnings.

Start with a bet on any of the college basketball matchups on Saturday, such as No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 1 Auburn, No. 6 BYU vs. No. 3 Wisconsin or No. 8 Gonzaga vs. No. 1 Houston. The welcome bonus will also be available for remaining games on Sunday.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for College Hoops

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fan Cave Frenzy, Road to the Alamo, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Make your initial wager with a welcome offer before browsing through other promotions on the app. Make a $5+ parlay to enter the $500,000 Parlay Madness offer, enter the “Road to the Alamo” for a shot at tickets to the semifinals and opt-in to Fan Cave Frenzy for a VIP experience at a physical sportsbook location.

Plus, Caesars releases new odds boosts every day for select markets. For example, the odds for Texas A&M, BYU and Houston each cover -2.5 spread on Saturday have been improved to +450. Check back next weekend to find options for the round of 16.

How to Use Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Bet on college basketball this weekend after taking these steps to use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code.

Follow our links to create an account. Enter your name, email and other basic information to confirm your identity.

Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit. These include online banking, PayPal and debit cards.

Place a $1 bet.

New customers in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and DC will get a $150 bonus after a winning wager. And those in other states will get (10) 100% profit boosts that can be used for bets up to $25.

Odds Boosts for NBA Action on Saturday

Go through multiple odds boosts on Saturday for the NBA, UFC and NHL. These are just some of the NBA boosts available:

Jimmy Butler over 24.5 points and Trae Young over 2.5 made three-pointers (+325)

Karl-Anthony Towns over 29.5 points and Josh Hart over 7.5 assists (+350)

Giannis Antetokounmpo over 29.5 points and Luka Doncic over 3.5 made three-pointers (+220)

Zach LaVine and Kyle Kuzma each over 19.5 points (+325)

LeBron James over 24.5 points and over 7.5 assists (+300)

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.