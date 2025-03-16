Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Claim $150 College Basketball, NBA Bonus

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use the current Caesars Sportsbook promo code to score a guaranteed bonus for a busy weekend. College basketball fans will gain access to odds boosts and an offer that is giving away a trip to the semifinals in San Antonio.









Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 in select states (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or Washington, D.C). A $1 wager on any basketball game will trigger a $150 bonus.

Our code WTOPDYW is available in all remaining states. Place a $1 bet to receive (10) 100% profit boosts and double your winnings this weekend.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for College Basketball

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Get $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fan Cave Frenzy, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Place your initial bet on any of the college basketball matchups on Sunday, like conference title games across the SEC, Big Ten, A-10 and more.

Ahead of the action, Michigan finds itself as a 3.5-point underdog up against Wisconsin, while the SEC title title pits Tennessee as a 5.5-point underdog against the Gators.

Navigate to the promotions tab after making your first bet with this welcome offer. You’ll find a special “Fan Cave Frenzy” promo that is giving away VIP experiences to the action in San Antionio.

Using the Best Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

New customers can take these steps to use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code. There are two different offers to choose from.

Sign up through our links to unlock the offer in your state. Enter your full name, email address and other info to confirm your identity. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or PayPal.

Make a $1 bet with our code WTOPBG1 if you are in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or Washington, D.C. This will instantly result in a $150 bonus.

The other code is WTOPDYW. A $1 bet will result in (10) 100% profit boosts, so you can double your potential winnings for bets up to $25. Be sure to use both of these bonuses before they expire.

Odds Boosts for Sunday Games

Caesars Sportsbook releases new odds boosts every day. Select markets have increased, odds, such as the following options for NBA games on Sunday:

Tennessee, Memphis and Michigan all to win (+900)

Kawhi Leonard and James Harden each over 24.5 points (+450)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Shai Gilgeous-Alexader each over 34.5 points (+500)

Kevin Durant over 24.5 points and Devin Booker over 3.5 made three-pointers (+350)

Register through our links to use the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code in your state. Get a $150 bonus or (10) 100% profit boosts.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.