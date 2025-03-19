Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPBG1: Claim $150 Bonus for March Madness

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Apply our Caesars Sportsbook promo code to redeem bonus bets or profit boosts in time for the opening round of the tournament. There are several other offers on the app, including a sweepstakes to win tickets to the semifinals in San Antonio. Players in select states will receive 10 double-your-winnings boosts while others can grab a special bet $1, get $150 bonus.









Register with our Caesars Sportsbook promo code WTOPBG1 if you are in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or Washington, D.C. Win your first $1 wager on any game to score a $150 bonus. Our other code WTOPDYW is available in all remaining states and releases (10) 100% profit boosts.

Make your initial bet on one of the play-in game on Wednesday to receive the bonus or profit boosts in time for the opening round. Find odds for No. 16 Mount St. Mary’s vs. No. 16 American University and No. 11 Xavier vs. No. 11 Texas.

Sign up through our links to use the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code in your state. Bet $1 to claim a $150 bonus or (10) 100% profit boosts.

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code for CBB Tourney

Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code WTOPDYW, WTOPBG1 New User Offer Bet $1, Get (10) 100% Profit Boost Tokens (max. $25 bets) or Bet $1, Win $150 Bonus in Select Locations (AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY or DC) In-App Promos Daily Odds Boosts, Fan Cave Frenzy, Rewards, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 19, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Go over to the promotions tab after using a welcome offer. There are several offers for the tournament, including “Road to the Alamo” that is awarding a winner with tickets to the semifinals. And opt-in to the $500,000 Parlay Madness to earn a share of the prize pool by winning a parlay with odds of +6400 or longer.

Action begins at 12:15 pm ET on Thursday with No. 9 Creighton vs. No. 8 Louisville. Customers can browse through spreads, props, totals and moneylines.

How to Use Our Caesars Sportsbook Promo Code

Take these steps to use a Caesars Sportsbook promo code in time for the college basketball tournament.

Create an account through our links to use the best promo code in your state. Fill in the basic information needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with online banking, a debit card or another payment method.

New users in AZ, CO, IA, IL, KY, LA, MD, ME, NY, OH, TN, VA, WY and Washington, D.C will get code WTOPBG1. Win your first $1 bet to snag a $150 bonus. And code WTOPDYW will be applied in all other states, which unlocks (10) 100% profit boosts. Double your winnings throughout the week on bets up to $25.

NBA Wednesday Odds Boosts

Caesars Sportsbook has a 50% live profit boost for the NBA, in addition to some of the following boosts for select markets. New options are added every day.

Cade Cunningham and Tyler Herro each over 24.5 points (+250)

Kevin Durant over 24.5 points and Ryan Dunn over 14.5 points (+360)

Donovan Mitchell over 24.5 points and Darius Garland over 7.5 assists (+275)

Lakers, Suns, Kings and Grizzlies all win (+1300)

Jaren Jackson Jr. and Luke Kennard each over 1.5 made threes (+190)

Luka Doncic over 29.5 points and Nikola Jokic over 9.5 assists (+200)

Register using the best Caesars Sportsbook promo code in your state to win a $150 bonus or 10 profit boosts.

Participating states only. 21+. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER.