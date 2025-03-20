BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get Up to $1,500 March Madness Bet Offer

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 will drive a $150 bonus or $1,500 first bet offer for March Madness depending on your state. Select players can lock in with the bet-and-get while others will have access to the market’s biggest first bet promotion. The NCAA Tournament is now underway, and whether you’re looking to take on any of the chaos across the country, lock in on NBA games, or even check out markets in the NHL, PGA or tennis, this is a great way to get started.







BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Get the March Madness Promo

The first wager you make can be on any matchup with the BetMGM bonus code special. As long as you type in the BetMGM bonus code when the sportsbook indicates, you can use this offer for any game tonight. In CO, MI, NJ, PA and WV, a winning first bet will turn $10 into $150 in bonus bets. Elsewhere BetMGM is live, get up to $1,500 paid back on losing wagers for any of the games through the opening rounds.

As an example, let’s say you like Gonzaga to win as a -300 favorite, so you drop a $900 first wager on the moneyline to win $300. If Gonzaga wins, you receive the $300 cash payout. If, however, Georgia pulls an upset, BetMGM will issue back $900 in bonus bets.

As far as the bet-and-get is concerned, a $10 wager that wins will then issue the cash profit along with the bonus bets.

Boosts for College Basketball Action

Get your odds enhanced on any college basketball parlay with BetMGM. Just use the NCAAB parlay odds boost token and build a parlay, like Gonzaga, Michigan and more.

The No-Sweat Parlay Token for March Matchups will drive a bonus that gets your stake back in bonus bets.

With the Underdog Boost Token you can select potential upsets, and if you’re correct, get a boosted payout.

The March Matchups $250,000 Pick’Em drives through a free-to-play game the opportunity to grab a share of big bonus bets payout.

With Courtside Countdown, betting on college hoops could take you to the NBA Finals. Check out the app home page for details.

Claim $1,500 First Bet Offer with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Begin your application with the sportsbook today and earn your welcome offer as you apply. Just use the BetMGM bonus code when the instructions tell you to do so, and use all of your other personal information to start the account.

Deposit as little as $10 to start, but be sure to have enough cash in your account to cover your first wager. This can be up to $1,500 for the new signup deal. Then, bet on the Nuggets, Thunder or any other team you wish.

If you place $1,100 on Denver to win and they do, you just collect as cash payout. If they lose, BetMGM will send you back $1,100 worth of bonus bets. Use these bets to your discretion with the sportsbook for seven (7) days once you have them.