BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500: Bet $10, Get $150 Elite Eight, MLB Sunday Promo

New users who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV will have the chance to bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager. Players in other states will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer, which comes with a bonus bet refund with a loss.







New users who register with BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV will have the chance to bet $10, get $150 in bonus bets with a winning wager. Players in other states will activate a $1,500 first-bet offer, which comes with a bonus bet refund with a loss.

In the first game of the day, #2 Tennessee will take on #1 Houston. The winner will advance to the Final Four next Saturday and take on #1 Duke. In the second game, #2 Michigan State will challenge #1 Auburn. The winner of that matchups will battle #1 Florida next weekend. You can wager on either Elite Eight game with BetMGM.

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500 to bet $10, get $150 in CO, MI, NJ, PA, and WV or activate a $1,500 first-bet offer for the Elite Eight in other states.

BetMGM has put together two of the top new user offers in legal online sports betting. Few online sportsbooks offer the type of upside you can get with the bet $10, get $150 bonus offer that’s available in Colorado, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. As for the $1,500 first-bet offer in other states, there’s no larger promo in the industry. Losing your first wager with the first-bet offer would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500 for use on another game.

You can go a bunch of different ways with either offer from BetMGM on Sunday. For example, you could bet $10 on Tennessee to win, Michigan State to lose, Auburn to lead at halftime, or Tennessee and Houston to go over the total points line. Winning that bet in select states would return $150 in bonus bets. If you were to wager up to $1,500 on any of these markets in another state and lose, you’d get back up to $1,500 in bonus bets.

How to Sign Up with BetMGM Bonus Code WTOP1500

Signing up with BetMGM is a straightforward process. If you want to get in on the action with a $150 bonus or $1,500 first-bet offer, you’ll need to complete the steps below:

Click here and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500.

and enter BetMGM bonus code WTOP1500. Finish registering by providing your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Make an initial deposit of $10 or more.

Navigate to the matchup of your choice.

Place a wager of $10+ in select states or up to $1,500 in a state with the first-bet offer.

If your initial wager in CO, MI, NJ, PA, or WV settles as a win, you’ll receive $150 in bonus bets. Winning your first bet with the first-bet offer will return a cash profit, while losing would trigger a bonus bet refund of up to $1,500.

In-App Promos for Sunday

BetMGM has multiple in-app promos available to players on Sunday. This includes offers for college basketball and more. The March Matchups Odds Boost Token promo comes with an odds boost token that will enhance the odds of your qualifying college basketball bet. There’s also an MLB Odds Boost Token offer, which will boost the odds of your qualifying MLB wager. Additionally, you can find featured parlays and same-game parlays in the league sections and individual matchups.

