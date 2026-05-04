Maryland is under a ‘drought disaster.’ What that means for you

Federal officials have placed Maryland under a “drought disaster” designation. But that doesn’t mean the state is experiencing a water shortage — at least not yet.

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Federal officials have placed Maryland under a “drought disaster” designation. But that doesn’t mean the state is experiencing a water shortage — at least not yet.

It can sound confusing, Samantha Borisoff, a climatologist for the Northeast Regional Climate Center, said. There are “a lot of nuances” when it comes to drought, and different departments — say, agriculture and environmental officials — use different parameters and thresholds when issuing guidance to the public.

Still, Marylanders should use water wisely because rainfall has been below average and groundwater levels are below normal.

Here’s how drought conditions could impact Maryland.

What it means for agriculture

Most of the state is experiencing moderate or severe drought conditions, according to the Department of Agriculture, which takes many indicators into account. Precipitation, soil moisture and groundwater levels are only a few pieces of the puzzle, Borisoff said.

The Department of Agriculture monitors droughts to issue disaster declarations and loan eligibility — which is what officials did April 17 after designating disaster status to nine Maryland counties. Allegany, Carroll, Charles, Frederick, Garrett, Howard, Montgomery, Prince George’s and Washington counties are eligible for assistance from the USDA Farm Service Agency.

This story continues. Read the rest The Banner Montgomery.