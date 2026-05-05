All Times EDT East Division W L Pct GB New York 24 11 .686 — Tampa Bay 22 12 .647…

All Times EDT

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 24 11 .686 — Tampa Bay 22 12 .647 1½ Toronto 16 19 .457 8 Baltimore 15 20 .429 9 Boston 14 21 .400 10

Central Division

W L Pct GB Cleveland 18 18 .500 — Detroit 18 18 .500 — Chicago 17 18 .486 ½ Kansas City 16 19 .457 1½ Minnesota 15 20 .429 2½

West Division

W L Pct GB Athletics 18 16 .529 — Seattle 17 19 .472 2 Texas 16 18 .471 2 Houston 14 22 .389 5 Los Angeles 13 23 .361 6

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East Division

W L Pct GB Atlanta 25 11 .694 — Miami 16 19 .457 8½ Washington 16 19 .457 8½ Philadelphia 15 20 .429 9½ New York 13 22 .371 11½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 23 12 .657 — St. Louis 21 14 .600 2 Cincinnati 20 15 .571 3 Pittsburgh 19 16 .543 4 Milwaukee 18 16 .529 4½

West Division

W L Pct GB Los Angeles 22 13 .629 — San Diego 20 14 .588 1½ Arizona 16 17 .485 5 San Francisco 14 21 .400 8 Colorado 14 22 .389 8½

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AMERICAN LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Minnesota 4, Toronto 3

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 3

Houston 3, Boston 1, 10 innings

Athletics 7, Cleveland 1

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Kansas City 4, Seattle 1

Detroit 7, Texas 1

Monday’s Games

Boston 5, Detroit 4

Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1

Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2

N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 1

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3

Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 5, Atlanta 4

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics (Severino 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bassitt 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Morán 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 3-1) at Washington (Cavalli 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Texas (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Williams 5-1) at Kansas City (Kolek 0-0), 7:40 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Lambert 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-1) at Seattle (Kirby 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.

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NATIONAL LEAGUE

Sunday’s Games

Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0

Washington 3, Milwaukee 2

Philadelphia 7, Miami 2

Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings

L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 4

Atlanta 11, Colorado 6

N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1

San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2

Philadelphia 1, Miami 0

Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4

St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3

L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3

San Francisco 3, San Diego 2

Seattle 5, Atlanta 4

Tuesday’s Games

Athletics (Severino 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore (Bassitt 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota (Bradley 3-1) at Washington (Cavalli 1-1), 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-1), 7:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-2), 7:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Lambert 1-2), 8:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-3) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-3), 8:40 p.m.

Atlanta (Elder 3-1) at Seattle (Kirby 4-2), 9:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.

San Diego (Buehler 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.

Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.

Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

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