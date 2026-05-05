All Times EDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|24
|11
|.686
|—
|Tampa Bay
|22
|12
|.647
|1½
|Toronto
|16
|19
|.457
|8
|Baltimore
|15
|20
|.429
|9
|Boston
|14
|21
|.400
|10
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|18
|18
|.500
|—
|Detroit
|18
|18
|.500
|—
|Chicago
|17
|18
|.486
|½
|Kansas City
|16
|19
|.457
|1½
|Minnesota
|15
|20
|.429
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Athletics
|18
|16
|.529
|—
|Seattle
|17
|19
|.472
|2
|Texas
|16
|18
|.471
|2
|Houston
|14
|22
|.389
|5
|Los Angeles
|13
|23
|.361
|6
___
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Atlanta
|25
|11
|.694
|—
|Miami
|16
|19
|.457
|8½
|Washington
|16
|19
|.457
|8½
|Philadelphia
|15
|20
|.429
|9½
|New York
|13
|22
|.371
|11½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Chicago
|23
|12
|.657
|—
|St. Louis
|21
|14
|.600
|2
|Cincinnati
|20
|15
|.571
|3
|Pittsburgh
|19
|16
|.543
|4
|Milwaukee
|18
|16
|.529
|4½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Los Angeles
|22
|13
|.629
|—
|San Diego
|20
|14
|.588
|1½
|Arizona
|16
|17
|.485
|5
|San Francisco
|14
|21
|.400
|8
|Colorado
|14
|22
|.389
|8½
___
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Minnesota 4, Toronto 3
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 11, Baltimore 3
Houston 3, Boston 1, 10 innings
Athletics 7, Cleveland 1
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Kansas City 4, Seattle 1
Detroit 7, Texas 1
Monday’s Games
Boston 5, Detroit 4
Tampa Bay 5, Toronto 1
Kansas City 6, Cleveland 2
N.Y. Yankees 12, Baltimore 1
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3
Chicago White Sox 6, L.A. Angels 0
Seattle 5, Atlanta 4
Tuesday’s Games
Athletics (Severino 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bassitt 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Morán 0-0) at Detroit (Valdez 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Toronto (Gausman 2-2) at Tampa Bay (Rasmussen 2-1), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 3-1) at Washington (Cavalli 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Texas (deGrom 2-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodríguez 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Williams 5-1) at Kansas City (Kolek 0-0), 7:40 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Lambert 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Fedde 0-3) at L.A. Angels (TBD), 9:38 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-1) at Seattle (Kirby 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at L.A. Angels, 4:07 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Boston at Detroit, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland at Kansas City, 7:40 p.m.
___
NATIONAL LEAGUE
Sunday’s Games
Pittsburgh 1, Cincinnati 0
Washington 3, Milwaukee 2
Philadelphia 7, Miami 2
Tampa Bay 2, San Francisco 1, 10 innings
L.A. Dodgers 4, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 8, Arizona 4
Atlanta 11, Colorado 6
N.Y. Mets 5, L.A. Angels 1
San Diego 4, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 4, Colorado 2
Philadelphia 1, Miami 0
Chicago Cubs 5, Cincinnati 4
St. Louis 6, Milwaukee 3
L.A. Dodgers 8, Houston 3
San Francisco 3, San Diego 2
Seattle 5, Atlanta 4
Tuesday’s Games
Athletics (Severino 2-2) at Philadelphia (Sánchez 2-2), 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore (Bassitt 2-2) at Miami (Alcantara 3-2), 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota (Bradley 3-1) at Washington (Cavalli 1-1), 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati (Abbott 1-2) at Chicago Cubs (Taillon 2-1), 7:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Sproat 0-2) at St. Louis (Pallante 3-2), 7:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ohtani 2-1) at Houston (Lambert 1-2), 8:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Peralta 1-3) at Colorado (Lorenzen 2-3), 8:40 p.m.
Atlanta (Elder 3-1) at Seattle (Kirby 4-2), 9:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Chandler 1-3) at Arizona (Rodriguez 2-0), 9:40 p.m.
San Diego (Buehler 1-2) at San Francisco (Webb 2-3), 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Milwaukee at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 3:45 p.m.
Atlanta at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.
Athletics at Philadelphia, 6:40 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, 6:40 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 6:45 p.m.
Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 7:40 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
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