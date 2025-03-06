Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $150 Bonus for Any NBA, NHL Game

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services

The bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will drive access to a pick of two welcome offers and a slew of assorted odds boost this evening for key NBA, NHL and college basketball matchups. With an NBA on TNT doubleheader featuring the 76ers-Celtics and Knicks-Lakers, plenty of eyes — and bets — will be on the hardwood. Those who use the promo code will receive $150 in bonus bets or a $1,000 safety net that pays back bonus bets in the event of a losing first wager.







Below, we’ll dive into everything you need to know about the offers, including how to get them.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Offer Details

First, it’s key to know that bet365 is the only legal online sportsbook in the U.S. that currently provide a new user with the option between two offers. Whether you want to turn a $5 first bet into a guaranteed $150 in bonus bets or instead opt for a first bet bonus is entirely up to you.

The former offer is pretty self-explanatory in that any $5+ wager will trigger the bonus. These bonus bets will be broken up and available for use across multiple sports, leagues, games, and markets. So, whether you want to take on moneylines, point spreads or put together parlays, it, again, is your call.

That said, it’s the “safety net” mechanic that probably needs an additional explain, so let’s use tonight’s Knicks-Lakers game as an example. Right now, the Knicks are a three-point road underdog against the surging Lakers. If you believe that line is a bit short and indicative that a New York cover is forthcoming, you can use bet365 bonus code WTOP365 and place a moneyline or spread bet on the Knicks. If they go on to lose by fewer than three points or win, you’ll cover the spread — or moneyline in the case of the latter outcome.

If, however, the Lakers secure the cover, bet365 will match whatever your first wager was with a refund in bonus bets that can be taken into the weekend slate of sports.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Also Accesses Boosts

Hit the app’s main menu or jump into individual leagues and sports for all of the latest odds boost options. Here’s a look at some options on the board for Thursday night:

Derrick White, Jimmy Butler, CJ McCollum, and LeBron James each to score 20+ points (+1163)

Celtics, Rockets and Lakers all to win (+205)

Stephen Curry, Trae Young and Luka Doncic each to score 30+ points (+2045)

LeBron James to record 30+ points, 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (+550)

Other Promotions Available

Finally, bet365 will have some further ways to boost potential winnings. Claim a separate 30% profit boost on SGPs for any NBA game played on March 6. Claim a bigger boost, up to 100%, with every leg on NBA or NCAAB parlays.

For NHL bettors, secure a similar 30% odds boost on any hockey game, and with the early payout promotion, lock in a guaranteed win if the squad you back on the moneyline jumps ahead by three or more goals.