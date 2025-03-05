Bet365 Bonus Code SBD365: Secure $150 Bonus or $1K Offer for NBA, NCAAB

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New players can win $150 in bonuses with a $5 bet on the NBA, college basketball or any other sport. Anyone who wants to go bigger on a first bet can do so with the $1,000 safety net bet. A loss on that safety net bet will trigger a refund in bonuses.

Bet365 Sportsbook is raising the bar for players on Wednesday night. Grab a sign-up offer before checking out the other in-app options like bet boosts and early payout specials.

Click here to redeem bet365 bonus code SBD365 and lock in a $150 bonus or a $1,000 safety net bet.

Claim $150 Bonus or $1,000 Safety Net

Each new player will have to decide how to start with bet365 Sportsbook. For anyone who wants to keep things simple, place a $5 bet. This will trigger a $150 bonus no matter what happens in the selected game.

Players who want more flexibility can opt for the safety net bet instead. Start with a cash wager on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other available market. A win will trigger a payout in cash. However, anyone who loses will receive up to $1,000 back in bonuses.

How to Activate Bet365 Bonus Code SBD365

It won’t take long for players to sign up and start reaping the rewards on bet365 Sportsbook. Here is a full walkthrough to help players activate this promo:

Click here and apply bonus code SBD365 to get started. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page.

and apply bonus code SBD365 to get started. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required prompts with basic identifying information to create a new account.

Deposit cash using online banking, credit/debit card, PayPal, Apple Pay or any other preferred method.

Bet $5 to win $150 in bonuses or opt for the $1,000 safety net bet instead.

A loss on the safety net bet will trigger a refund of up to $1,000 in bonuses.

Bet365 Bet Boosts for NBA Wednesday Night

Bet365 Sportsbook is among the top options for players who want daily bet boosts. There are plenty of options for Wednesday night’s NBA slate. Here is a closer look at a few of the most intriguing options on the table:

Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Brown, Damian Lillard and Jalen Williams each to score 25+ points (+1974)

Timberwolves, Bucks, Nuggets and Thunder all to win (+209)

Jayson Tatum, Nikola Jokic and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander each to score 30+ points (+670)

LaMelo Ball and James Harden each to record 10+ assists (+1687)

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic each to record a triple double (+1236)

