Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet365 has a pair of new user offers to choose from on Monday night. Players who sign up here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 will activate a guaranteed bonus or first-bet safety net for any NBA or MLB game.







New users can turn a $5 bet on any matchup tonight into a $150 guaranteed bonus. Players can instead opt to wager up to $1,000 on any game and earn a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 following a loss. Simply register with bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to unlock your preferred offer.

Multiple games remain in the NBA and MLB tonight. The Dallas Mavericks will play host to the Brooklyn Nets, while the Houston Rockets challenge the Los Angeles Lakers. In Major League Baseball, some of the biggest games of the night are Guardians vs. Padres and Braves vs. Dodgers.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to get your choice of a $150 bonus or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NBA or MLB game tonight.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $150 NBA, MLB Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos NBA Early Payout Promo, Hockey Early Payout Promo, Bet Boosts Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On March 31, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has put together two incredible new user promos. The first offer is a bet $5, get $150 guaranteed bonus promo that will return $150 in bonus bets no matter what. The second promo comes with up to $1,000 in bonus bet backing. If your initial cash wager on any NBA or MLB game settles as a loss, you’ll receive a bonus bet refund of up to $1,000 for use on another game.

You’ll have the chance to wager on a multitude of player props and game markets tonight. You could, for example, bet on Luka Doncic to record a triple-double, the Dodgers to win, the Rockets to lead a halftime, or the Tigers and Mariners to go over the total runs line.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Signing up for a bet365 account will only take a few minutes if you follow the instructions in the registration guide below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill out the required personal information sections with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Confirm you’re in a state with bet365.

Make a deposit of at least $10.

Navigate to any NBA or MLB game.

Place a $5+ bet for a $150 guaranteed bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

Choosing the bet and get offer will earn you $150 in bonus bets no matter what. The first-bet safety net will issue a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss.

Bet Boosts for Monday Night

Bet365 has a number of featured parlays and same-game parlays available for tonight’s games. Here are some of the best Bet Boosts available:

Thunder, Mavericks, and Lakers all to win (+138)

Luka Docic and LeBron James each to score 25+ points, Lakers to win (+325)

Mariners, Cubs, and Dodgers all to win (+386)

Dodgers to win, Shohei Ohtani to hit 1+ home runs and have 2+ RBI (+850)

Jayson Tatum, Klay Thompson, and Luka Doncic each to make 4+ three-pointers (+1183)

Desmond Bane, Jalen Williams, PJ Washington, and LeBron James each to score 20+ points (+1616)

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.