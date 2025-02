Sunday, Feb. 9 EAST UConn 77, Providence 40 SOUTH Georgia 62, Arkansas 61 Louisville 74, Stanford 65 Virginia Tech 87,…

Sunday, Feb. 9

EAST

UConn 77, Providence 40

SOUTH

Georgia 62, Arkansas 61

Louisville 74, Stanford 65

Virginia Tech 87, Virginia 62

FAR WEST

Hawaii 65, UC Santa Barbara 58

___

