COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at UCONN 7½ Villanova Austin Peay 4½ at BELLARMINE at FGCU 2½ Jacksonville Miami (OH) 4½ at EASTERN MICHIGAN at DAVIDSON 2½ Loyola Chicago at FLORIDA 14½ Oklahoma Kent State 6½ at BOWLING GREEN at QUEENS 14½ Central Arkansas Lipscomb 3½ at EASTERN KENTUCKY at MISSISSIPPI STATE 2½ Texas A&M at OHIO 5½ Central Michigan at MICHIGAN STATE 3½ Purdue Western Michigan 1½ at BUFFALO at NORTH ALABAMA 16½ West Georgia North Florida 5½ at STETSON at TOLEDO 7½ Ball State at AKRON 20½ Northern Illinois at PITTSBURGH 10½ Syracuse at IOWA STATE 17½ Colorado at XAVIER 6½ Butler Texas Tech 8½ at TCU at WISCONSIN 4½ Illinois at WYOMING 9½ Air Force at UT MARTIN 2½ Tennessee State at MARQUETTE 17½ Seton Hall at LSU 2½ South Carolina Houston 11½ at ARIZONA STATE at BYU 2½ Kansas Virginia Tech 1½ at BOSTON COLLEGE at COLORADO STATE 3½ Nevada at UCLA 13½ Minnesota at SAN DIEGO STATE 18½ Fresno State

