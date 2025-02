COLLEGE BASKETBALL Monday FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOWARD 12½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at FLORIDA A&M 1½ Alcorn State Alabama A&M 2½…

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at HOWARD 12½ Maryland-Eastern Shore at FLORIDA A&M 1½ Alcorn State Alabama A&M 2½ at UAPB at BUCKNELL 5½ Lehigh McNeese 8½ at SE LOUISIANA Alabama State 18½ at MISSISSIPPI VALLEY STATE at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 1½ Jackson State at SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 16½ Coppin State Lamar 1½ at NORTHWESTERN STATE at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY 3½ Incarnate Word at NORTH CAROLINA CENTRAL 6½ Morgan State SFA 3½ at EAST TEXAS A&M Nicholls State 8½ at NEW ORLEANS Duke 14½ at VIRGINIA at NORFOLK STATE 9½ Delaware State at TEXAS A&M-CC 7½ Houston Christian at SOUTHERN 6½ Texas Southern at UTAH 1½ Kansas State at BAYLOR 1½ Arizona

For the latest odds, go to BetMGM Sportsbook

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.