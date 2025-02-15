Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Get $55 Bonus for CBB, UFC, NBA All-Star

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

New users who sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP will have the chance to play $5, get $55 in bonuses. This offer is available for college basketball, NBA All-Star, UFC, and more.







New users who sign up with Sleeper promo code WTOP will have the chance to play $5, get $55 in bonuses. This offer is available for college basketball, NBA All-Star, UFC, and more.

Today’s college basketball slate includes four games with a pair of Top-25 games going head-to-head. This includes matchups like #16 Wisconsin vs. #7 Purdue, #6 Houston vs. #13 Arizona, #1 Auburn vs. #2 Alabama, and #22 Mississippi State vs. #19 Ole Miss. Sleeper has player markets available for college basketball and UFC action today already. Playing $5 will earn you $55 in bonuses.

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP: Play $5, Get $55 Bonus for CBB, UFC, NBA All-Star

Sleeper Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Play $5, Win $55 Bonus In-App Promos Picks on Sale, Profit Boosts, Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There are 15 college basketball games today featuring at least one Top-25 team today. UFC Fight Night 251 features a main event middleweight bout between Jared Cannonier (17-8-0) vs. Gregory Rodrigues (16-5-0). Sleeper has picks available for all of this action and even more.With Sleeper, you can win up to 100x your entry amount by adding additional legs to your entry.

Within the Sleeper app, you’ll find a variety of useful tools that offer insights around trends and how players have performed in prior matchups. As you build out your entries, you’ll get to compete head-to-head with other players. It’s also worth noting that Sleeper has a news feed that updates player injuries and roster changes. Be sure to check this feed before making your first $5 play to get $55 in bonuses from Sleeper.

How to Sign Up with Sleeper Promo Code WTOP

It will only take a few minutes to sign up for a Sleeper account. Here’s what you’ll need to do to get a $55 bonus:

and enter Sleeper promo code WTOP. Confirm your identity by providing your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and birthdate.

Accept a geolocation verification request to confirm you’re in a state with Sleeper.

Select online banking or another method to add funds to your account.

Build a $5 entry for college basketball, the UFC, and more.

Regardless of how your first entry finishes, you’ll receive eleven $5 entries for Sleeper. You can then apply each of these entries to picks from a wide variety of leagues this week. This includes college basketball, the UFC, NBA, NHL, and even more.

Top Picks for Saturday

There are college basketball and UFC picks available within the Sleeper app. Let’s take a look at some of the best options:

Free Pick: Chaz Lanier (Guard, Tennessee): More Than 0.5 Points

Chaz Lanier (Guard, Tennessee): More Than 0.5 Points Jason Edwards (Guard, Vanderbilt): More/Less Than 17.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Walter Clayton Jr. (Guard, Florida): More/Less Than 2.5 Made 3-Pointers

Ryan Nembhard (Guard, Gonzaga): More/Less Than 10.5 Points

Tahaad Pettiford (Guard, Auburn): More/Less Than 15.5 Points + Rebounds + Assists

Gregory Rodrigues and Jared Cannonier (UFC Fight Night 251): More/Less Than 49.5 Significant Strikes

18+ and in participating states. Full terms and conditions apply.