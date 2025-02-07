Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Use $10 Bonus to Buy Super Bowl Contracts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Predict outcomes on Super Bowl Sunday with our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Sign up here and learn how to use a sports trading app for the Chiefs vs. Eagles. Buy contracts for the winner of the game, which companies will have commercials and songs to be played during the halftime show.









Our Kalshi promo code supplies new users with a $10 sign-up bonus. Purchase your first contracts to release this welcome offer in time for the Super Bowl.

Kalshi differs from sportsbook apps. It is under the Commodities Futures Trading Commission umbrella, meaning it is available to those 18+ years of age in all 50 states. It gained popularity during the 2024 election, and it has been the talk of sports fans heading into the Big Game in New Orleans.

Register here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Claim a $10 sign-up bonus today and buy contracts for the Super Bowl.

Kalshi Promo Code: Chances for the Chiefs/Eagles to Win

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Super Bowl Props Winner, Companies to Run Commercials, Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Songs/Guests Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 7, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Chiefs have a 52% chance to win on Kalshi, so a single contract for KC costs 52 cents. If they win the game, that one contract would result in a $1 payout (48 cents in winnings). Other customers may want to take the Eagles, who have a 48% chance to win the Super Bowl.

Either way, you are going to have opportunities to buy and sell contracts during the action on Sunday night. The chances for the Chiefs to win will increase after a hot start from Patrick Mahomes, so you could choose to sell your contracts for a profit before the game is over.

Steps for Using Our Kalshi Promo Code

Browse through the different features and options on Kalshi this weekend to get ready for the Super Bowl. Start by taking these steps to claim a welcome bonus.

Sign up here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Enter the basic info required to confirm your identity and age. Deposit money into your account with a debit card, bank transfer or another form of payment. Buy your first 100 contracts.

The $10 bonus will be awarded after buying these contracts. Your initial contracts can be on sports, politics, crypto, climate or any of the other categories on Kalshi.

Which Songs Will be Played During the Halftime Show?

You can predict more than just the outcome of the Super Bowl. Find markets for which companies will have a commercial and who will make an appearance during the halftime show. SZA has the best chances to join the performance, followed by Mustard and Baby Keem. These are the chances for which songs Kenrick Lamar will perform:

luther: 96%

All The Stars: 95%

DNA: 94%

Humble: 94%

tv off: 93%

Not Like Us: 92%

mAAd city: 25%

Money Trees: 25%

Alright: 23%

Be sure to check the rules summary for each market. It will tell you certain guidelines, such as the commercial having to be on the national broadcast on Fox Sports.

