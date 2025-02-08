Kalshi Promo Code WTOP Releases $10 Bonus to Buy Super Bowl Contracts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Claim a $10 sign-up bonus after creating an account with our Kalshi promo code. Buy and sell contracts for the Chiefs-Eagles matchup in New Orleans on this prediction market app.

Kalshi started making some noise by providing markets during the 2024 presidential election, but the Super Bowl is taking center stage this week. Customers can predict which team will win, what songs will be performed at halftime and what companies will have commercials.

Kalshi Promo Code: Chiefs or the Eagles?

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Super Bowl Props Winner of the Game, Companies to Run Commercials, Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Chiefs are back in another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid. They beat the Eagles in the Big Game just two years ago, but Philadelphia didn’t have Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

Kansas City has a 53% chance to win on Kalshi, which makes each contract 53 cents. A winning contract will result in a $1 payout after the game. And the Eagles are sitting at 47%, but those chances will change throughout the game on Sunday night. This gives customers a way to buy and sell as the action unfolds.

How to Sign Up with Our Kalshi Promo Code

The Super Bowl already has over $4 million in volume on Kalshi, and we expect that number to continue to rise. Complete these steps to browse through the app before the game kicks off on Sunday.

Register here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in your email, date of birth and other account information to confirm your identity. Deposit money into your account with a debit card, bank transfer or another payment method. Buy 100 contracts.

The price of your first 100 contracts don’t matter. These can be on the Super Bowl or any other market, such as politics or the climate. A $10 bonus will be awarded after making the minimum purchase.

Chances for State Farm, Progressive to Have Ads on Sunday

The winner of the game isn’t the only way to use your bonus. There are markets for which songs Kendrick Lamar will perform during the halftime show (King Kunta, All the Stars, Money Trees, etc), which artists will be included in the performance (Future, SZA, Lil’ Wayne, etc.) and what companies will have ads during the Super Bowl.

Mahomes is in several State Farm commercials, but the company only have a 6% chance to have an ad on Sunday night. You can also buy contracts for Progressive, Toyota, Coca-Cola and many more.

