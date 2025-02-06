Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Claim $10 Sign-Up Bonus, Buy Super Bowl Contracts

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services









New customers in all 50 states can register with our Kalshi promo code. Grab a $10 bonus to use for buying contracts for the Super Bowl winner, halftime show and other outcomes on Sunday night.

Kalshi started growing in popularity during the 2024 election, giving customers the chance to buy contracts on who would win the presidency. Now, it enters the sports trading space in time for Super Bowl LIX. It falls under the regulation of the Commodities Futures Trading Commission, meaning it is legal in every US state.

Register here to apply our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Buy your first 100 contracts to snag a $10 bonus.

How to Use Our Kalshi Promo Code for the Super Bowl

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Super Bowl Props Winner of the Game, Companies to Run Ads, Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Songs/Guest Appearances Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 6, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

A contract for the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LIX are selling at 52 cents, while the Eagles are at 49 cents. A winning contract will result in a $1 payout.

Let’s go over an example of how you could use the $10 bonus, which is enough to buy 18 contracts on the Chiefs. If Kansas City ends up winning the game, you’d receive a $18 payout.

However, you’re going to have chances to sell those contracts as the game unfolds on Sunday night. The price of the contract could go up after a hot start by the Chiefs, meaning you could secure winnings by making a sell.

Other customers may want to take the Eagles, who have been playing well with Saquon Barkley in the backfield. The volume of contracts has exceeded $3 million for the Big Game, and we expect that number to rise until the final snaps of the matchup in New Orleans.

Kalshi Promo Code Releases $10 Bonus for New Users

Try sports trading for the Super Bowl and other outcomes on Sunday night on Kalshi. Complete these steps to redeem the best welcome offer.

Register here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill in the basic info needed to confirm your identity and age. Make a deposit with a debit card, bank transfer or wire transfer.

The $10 bonus will be added to your account after purchasing 100 contracts.

Make Predictions on the Halftime Show, Commercials

There are other markets available for Kenrick Lamar’s halftime show. You can predict which artists will make an appearance during the show and what songs he will perform. SZA has the best chances of being a part of the show, followed by Mustard and Baby Keem.

The other option is making picks on which companies will have commercials during the Super Bowl. Popular choices include FanDuel, T-Mobile, Coca-Cola and Apple.

Sign up through our links to sign up with Kalshi promo code WTOP. Claim a $10 bonus for buying contracts on the Chiefs, Eagles and other outcomes during the Super Bowl.