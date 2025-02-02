Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: $10 Signup Bonus for During Super Bowl Week

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Use Kalshi promo code WTOP to bet on the Super Bowl in all 50 states. Sign up here to buy contracts on the Chiefs, Eagles and other outcomes during the Big Game in New Orleans.









Register with our Kalshi promo code to secure a $10 sign-up bonus. Predict outcomes of the game, halftime show and commercials with this exciting new way to bet on the final NFL title game

Sportsbook apps are still limited to certain states that have legalized online gambling. Since Kalshi is within the Commodities Futures Trading Commission umbrella, it’s the first time that sports fans in Texas, California and other states can make bets on the Super Bowl.

Sign up here to use our Kalshi promo code WTOP. Lock-in a $10 bonus to buy contracts on the Chiefs vs. Eagles.

Bet on the Super Bowl with Our Kalshi Promo Code

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Super Bowl Props Winner, Commercials, Halftime Show Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On February 2, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Chiefs are back in another Super Bowl with Patrick Mahomes and Coach Andy Reid. It’s a rematch from two years ago, but the Eagles now have Saquon Barkley in the backfield.

Bettors on Kalshi are giving the Chiefs the best chance of winning at 54%. If you spend $100 on the Chiefs to win (179 contracts), you’d get a $179 payout after a correct prediction. And the Eagles currently have a 47% chance to lift the Lombardi Trophy.

The outcome of the game isn’t the only market you can bet on for the Super Bowl. There are options for Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show and which companies will run an ad. For example, take Progressive or State Farm to have a commercial.

Kalshi Promo Code: How to Register in All 50 States

Kalshi started gaining traction during the 2024 presidential election. Customers can find markets for politics, award shows and much more. Get started by taking these steps to unlock a bonus in time for the Super Bowl on February 9th:

Create an account here to use our Kalshi promo code SOUTH. Enter your email address, full name, phone number and verify your information. Use online banking, Google Pay, a debit card or another payment method to make a deposit.

The $10 bonus will be added to your account after buying 100 contracts.

Sell Contracts During Eagles-Chiefs

You can choose to wait for the outcome of the Eagles vs. Chiefs after buying your contracts. But there will also be chances to sell your contracts as the action unfolds.

Plenty of bettors will be buying and selling during the game. Let’s say that you buy 50 contracts for the Eagles to win, and they were able to score the opening touchdown. Their chances will go up, so you’ll have an opportunity to sell your contracts for a profit.

Customers can also create a limit order, which will automatically buy contracts that lower to the price you have set. This feature is for those who want to pay close attention to the prices and actively trade during the game.

Sign up with our Kalshi promo code WTOP to secure a $10 registration bonus to bet on the Super Bowl in all 50 states.