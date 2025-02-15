FanDuel Promo Code: Get $150 Bonus for College Basketball Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Create a new account and start with a $5 wager on any game to win $150 in bonuses. Players who pick a winner on this first bet will receive the bonuses.

FanDuel Sportsbook is one of the top options on the market for college basketball fans this weekend. Start prepping for March Madness by signing up and redeeming this offer. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this promo.

FanDuel Promo Code: Bet $5 to Get $150 in Bonuses

FanDuel Promo Code No Code Required New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Bonus If Your Bet Wins In-App Promos College Basketball Boost Builder, 30% Same Game Parlay Boost, All-Star Hoops Shuffle ‘Em Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Set up a new account with FanDuel Sportsbook and go all in with this massive boost. New users who take advantage of this opportunity can start with a $5 wager on college basketball or any other sport.

Remember, anyone who picks a winner on this first bet will receive $150 in bonuses. This is a head start for players ahead of the NBA’s All-Star festivities and the 4 Nations Face-Off. Not to mention, there are plenty of options in college basketball.

How to Secure This FanDuel Promo Code Offer

New users can bypass the need for a promo code by signing up using any of the links on this page. Check out the step-by-step instructions below to get started:

to start signing up. This will redirect players to a sign-up landing page. Answer the required information sections to set up a secure profile (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Using online banking, PayPal, credit/debit card, Apple Pay or any other available market, make a cash deposit of $5 or more.

Place a $5 wager on college basketball or any other game this weekend.

Picking a winner will trigger a payout of $150 in bonus bets.

Best Friday Night College Basketball Matchups

The NBA All-Star weekend is underway and the NHL will have 4 Nations Face-Off games over the next few days, but we expect to see a lot of interest in college basketball on Friday night. There are a ton of midmajor games on Friday night, but there is also a blue blood battle. UCLA and Indiana aren’t having tremendous seasons, but it’s always must-see television when these two programs meet. FanDuel Sportsbook will have a ton of different ways to get in on the college basketball action this weekend.

