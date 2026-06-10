Betr Promo Code WTOP: Get $200 Bonus for Spurs-Knicks NBA Finals Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services By using Betr promo code WTOP, first-time players unlock two no-sweat entries up to $200 and a free pick for Knicks vs. Spurs on Wednesday night. Click here to get in on the action.

Deploy this offer on this highly anticipated NBA Finals game or any other sport this week. If either of your initial entries loses, your entry fee is refunded in Betr Bucks, up to a $200 maximum total. This exclusive new-user bonus provides a risk-mitigating opportunity to build a daily fantasy sports bankroll right from the start.

Betr Promo Code WTOP Offers $200 in No-Sweat Entries

Before the New York Knicks tip off against the San Antonio Spurs, review the breakdown of the Betr welcome offer below to see exactly how to claim your bonus and verify the eligibility requirements.

Betr Promo Code WTOP New User Offer Two No-Sweat Entries Up to $200 + Free Pick Terms and Conditions 18+ years of age (19+ in Alabama and Nebraska, 21+ in Massachusetts and Arizona) & in participating state Bonus Last Verified On June 10, 2026

The Betr welcome offer equips fans with two no-sweat entries to use on the Knicks and Spurs showdown. If either of your first entries falls short, Betr refunds the entry fee in Betr Bucks, capping at a maximum total of $200. First-time players will also receive a complimentary free pick to jump-start their daily fantasy experience. To qualify, you must be a new Betr customer, meet the minimum age requirements for your jurisdiction, and be physically present in a participating state.

Knicks vs. Spurs DFS Projections

With your $200 in no-sweat entries secured via the Betr promo code, you can dive straight into the player projections for the game. We have compiled the top seven players with the highest points over/under totals to help inform your initial entries.

Player Points Prop Victor Wembanyama 27.5 Jalen Brunson 26.5 Karl-Anthony Towns 17.5 OG Anunoby 16.5 Stephon Castle 15.5 De’Aaron Fox 14.5 Dylan Harper 13.5

Analyzing the data reveals clear daily fantasy angles. San Antonio’s Victor Wembanyama commands the highest line of the matchup at 27.5 points. However, the standout big man averages 24.1 points per game during the playoffs. Because his prop sits notably higher than his playoff average, the numbers point toward an under entry for Wembanyama.

Conversely, the market presents distinct value on specific over plays. Knicks forward OG Anunoby is listed with a consensus prop of 16.5 points, yet he averages a substantial 19.9 points per game. Similarly, San Antonio’s Stephon Castle features a 15.5-point line despite producing a robust 19.0 points per contest. Both Anunoby and Castle are statistically outpacing their listed totals, making them prime candidates to clear their projections.

New York’s primary scoring engine, Jalen Brunson, sits right on the edge. His prop is set at 26.5 points against a 26.9 points-per-game average. Since he statistically edges past his line, an over entry holds merit for the dynamic point guard.

How to Redeem Betr Promo Code WTOP

Claiming your welcome offer for the Knicks vs. Spurs matchup requires a streamlined activation process. Follow these straightforward steps to secure up to $200 in total bonus value: