Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Get $10 Prediction Bonus for NBA Finals Game 4

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services As the New York Knicks host the San Antonio Spurs, new Kalshi customers can take advantage of an exclusive welcome offer ahead of the NBA game today. By signing up here with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, you get a $10 bonus that is unlocked after making $10 in trades on their prediction markets.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Quick Offer Summary

️ Promo Code: WTOP

WTOP Bonus: $10 sign-up bonus

$10 sign-up bonus Minimum Deposit: Just $1

Just $1 Unlock Requirement: Make $10 in trades

Make $10 in trades Availability: All 50 US states

All 50 US states Age Requirement: Must be 18+

Must be 18+ Use It On: Knicks vs. Spurs or any active market

Explaining the $10 Bonus

We all want a real chance at boosting our bankroll without jumping through hoops, and this setup is as straightforward as it gets. As the Knicks prepare to battle the Spurs at MSG, new customers can easily capitalize on this exclusive welcome offer. By registering with the Kalshi promo code WTOP, eligible users qualify for a $10 sign-up bonus, which can be deployed directly on prediction markets for this exciting NBA postseason matchup.

To claim this offer, you simply need to make a first-time deposit of at least $1. The $10 bonus will then unlock after you have made a total of $10 in trades on the platform’s prediction markets.

Kalshi is currently available in all 50 states, and users must be at least 18 to play. Once you fulfill that initial trading requirement, those bonus funds are credited and ready to go for the Knicks vs. Spurs game or any other available market you are handicapping today.

Game 4 Probabilities

Team Probability New York Knicks 53.8% San Antonio Spurs 46.2%

Let’s break down the trading strategy for tonight’s game. If you use your $10 Kalshi bonus to trade on the favored New York Knicks at their 53.8% win probability, a winning prediction would yield a profit of $7.87, returning a total payout of $17.87. Conversely, if you see an upset brewing and back the underdog San Antonio Spurs at their 46.2% probability, a successful $10 trade would generate a $10.80 profit, resulting in a total payout of $20.80.

When evaluating which team might be the smarter play, a quick look at the advanced stats highlights New York’s dominant postseason run. During the current playoffs, the Knicks boast a stellar 16.2 Net Rate (estimated points scored minus points allowed per 100 possessions), noticeably outperforming San Antonio’s still-impressive 9.8 Net Rate.

Furthermore, the Knicks have maintained a significant edge on the glass, securing 55.0% of available rebounds compared to the Spurs’ 52.2% Total Rebound Percentage. These metrics tell us that New York has controlled both the scoring margins and the boards more effectively than San Antonio throughout the playoffs, potentially offering serious value for traders looking to back the home favorite.

Steps for Using the Kalshi Promo Code

Getting started and claiming your welcome bonus ahead of the Knicks-Spurs tip-off is a fast and simple process. We’re in this together, so just follow these steps to activate the Kalshi promo code and unlock your $10 sign-up bonus:

Create an Account: Register a new account here by providing standard personal information. You will also need to provide a quick proof of identification to verify your identity. Enter the Promo Code: During the registration process, ensure you enter the Kalshi promo code WTOP to officially opt into the welcome offer. Make a Deposit: Fund your newly created account by making a first-time deposit of at least $1. Place Your Trades: To activate the offer and unlock the $10 sign-up bonus, you must make a total of $10 worth of trades on the platform. It is important to note that you do not have to make a single trade worth $10; you can spread the risk around. The requirement is fulfilled as soon as your accumulated sum of trades reaches $10.

Once your total trading volume hits that $10 threshold, your $10 sign-up bonus will become available immediately, giving you the extra funds you need to trade on the rest of the NBA Finals.