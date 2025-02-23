Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Use $1K in No-Sweat Bets for the NBA, NHL

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to make no-sweat bets on NBA, NHL and college basketball matchups. New customers can sign up here to claim this welcome offer and use other profit boosts.









Register through our Fanatics Sportsbook promo code links to use up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets. Place a bet up to $100 for 10 days in a row and get a bonus refund after a loss.

Make your initial bet on any of the NBA matchups on Sunday. Browse through different markets for the Knicks vs. Celtics, Mavericks vs. Warriors, Grizzlies vs. Cavaliers and Thunder vs. Timberwolves.

Sign up here to unlock this Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer and make up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets.

Bet NBA Props with This Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code Offer

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code No Code Required Via the Links on This Page New User Offer Up to $1,000 in No-Sweat Bets Over 10 Days In-App Promos 50% Same-Game Parlay Boost, Rewards Surge, FanCash, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 23, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Cavaliers are 6.5-point favorites over the Grizzlies in the first matchup on ESPN. You can find a variety of totals for Donovan Mitchell, Ja Morant, Desmond Bane, Evan Mobley and other players.

Then, the Timberwolves are 8.5-point underdogs against the Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a heavy favorite to win the regular season MVP award, averaging over 32 points a game.

Place your first no-sweat bet on either matchup before using other promotions on the app. There is a 50% same-game parlay boost for the NBA on Sunday. Customers have access to Daily Rewards, in addition to FanCash that can be exchanged for jerseys and other apparel.

Fanatics Sportsbook Promo Code: Steps to Register

This is one of the few sportsbook bonuses that will last for over a week. Take these steps to bet on basketball, hockey, golf, soccer and other sports.

Register here to activate the best Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer. Enter your account information to verify your identity and age. This will include your full name, email address, residential address and date of birth. Use an accepted payment method to make a deposit, such as online banking or a debit card. Place a bet up to $100 for 10 straight days.

Your first bet each day will count as the qualifying wager. If it loses, you’ll get a bonus of the same amount to use toward a different game.

Use a No-Sweat Bet for the NHL, College Basketball

Apply another no-sweat bet to an NHL or college basketball game. For example, your second bet can be on North Carolina vs. Florida State, No. 12 Michigan vs. Nebraska, No. 5 Houston vs. No. 9 Texas Tech or No. 23 Kansas vs. Colorado on Monday.

And the NHL season is officially back following the 4 Nations Face-Off. There’s a full slate of games on Tuesday for your next no-sweat bet, like the Maple Leafs vs. Bruins and Flams vs. Capitals. All NHL games have live odds, so you can follow along with the action and hedge pregame wagers.

Register with the latest Fanatics Sportsbook promo code offer to make up to $1,000 in no-sweat bets over the next 10 days.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.