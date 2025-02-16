DraftKings Promo Code Releases $150 Bonus for NCAAB, NBA All-Star Weekend

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Activate the latest DraftKings promo code offer on Sunday to secure bonus bets. Sign up here to claim this offer for college basketball action, the Daytona 500 and NBA All-Star Weekend.









Register through our DraftKings promo code links and start with a $5 bet. This will automatically result in a $150 bonus.

Try getting in your opening bet as soon as possible to redeem the bonus. For example, make a wager on any of the college basketball matchups on Sunday afternoon or the Daytona 500 to receive the bonus in time for the end of NBA All-Star Weekend. There are odds for No. 14 Memphis vs. Wichita State, No. 20 Michigan vs. Ohio State, No. 24 Creighton vs. No. 9 St. John’s and Louisville vs. Notre Dame.

Create an account here to claim the best DraftKings promo code offer. Redeem a $150 bonus by placing a $5 bet.

DraftKings Promo Code for College Basketball, Daytona 500

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos All-Parlay CBB Odds Boost, Clash on the Court, Daytona 500 Parlay Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 16, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Go to the promotions tab to find several other bonuses after this welcome offer, including a college basketball parlay boost and special boost for the Michigan-OSU matchup.

Racing fans can opt-in to a Dayton 500 Top 10 Parlay Boost. Increase the odds for a 3+ leg parlay on top finishers. Kyle Busch has the best odds to get the win, followed by Ryan Blaney, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliot and Bubba Wallace.

Grab $150 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

New customers can complete these steps in just a few minutes and start using bonus bets on basketball, golf, racing and more sports. There is a guide on the app that explains more regarding spreads, moneylines, totals and other types of wagers.

Register here to unlock the latest DraftKings promo code offer. Enter your date of birth, email address and other basic information to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more using Venmo, a debit card, PayPal or another payment method. Place a $5 bet.

The outcome of your first wager doesn’t matter, making the $150 bonus guaranteed. You’ll be able to gain more bonuses through Dynasty Rewards, including discounts for traveling and merchandise. Your level in this program will determine the prizes you can win in the free-to-play games.

NBA All-Star Profit Boost

DraftKings has released a profit boost that can be used toward the NBA All-Star Game. We have a new format this year as four different teams compete in a tournament. Three teams consist of NBA All-Stars, while Team Candace is composed of young players that won the Rising Stars tournament. Stephen Curry is favored to win the MVP on Sunday night at +550.

There is also an NBA future boost that is perfect to use before the season starts back. Use this time to get in a bet on who you think will make the playoffs or win the NBA Finals.

Register with the current DraftKings promo code offer and begin with a $5 wager. New customers will automatically receive a $150 bonus for college basketball, the NBA All-Star Game and Daytona 500.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.