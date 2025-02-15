DraftKings Promo Code: Claim Instant $150 Bonus for College Basketball

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Anyone who signs up with this promo and starts with a $5 wager will win $150 in bonuses instantly. New players will receive six $25 bonus bets to use on a wide variety of markets, including the NBA All-Star weekend, 4 Nations Face-Off and college basketball.

DraftKings Sportsbook will deliver an instant bonus for new players, but that is just the beginning. Lock in this offer and hit the ground running with the rest of the in-app promos. Let’s take a closer look at the details of this offer.

Redeem this DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $150 instant bonus. Click here to activate this offer.

DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Win $150 Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 Guaranteed Bonus In-App Promos All-Parlay CBB Odds Boost, Clash on the Court, All Soccer Boost Pack Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 15, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This is a straightforward opportunity for players on DraftKings Sportsbook. Any $5 wager on college basketball will be enough to win. The outcome of the selected game won’t make a difference.

From there, new users will have six $25 bonus bets to use on a variety of markets. This is a great starting point for players. The bonus bets will serve as a chance for players to test out the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

How to Secure This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Skip the promo code when signing up with this offer. New users can set up an account on DraftKings Sportsbook in a matter of minutes:

Click here to start signing up. Input basic identifying information to set up a new user profile.

to start signing up. Input basic identifying information to set up a new user profile. Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the preferred payment methods.

Start with a $5 wager on college basketball or any other available market.

That is all it takes to win the $150 bonus. New users will have six $25 bonus bets to use on Alabama-Auburn, Purdue-Wisconsin, Arizona-Houston or any other college basketball game.

Best Saturday College Basketball Matchups

With football season in the rearview plus the NBA and NHL on break, it’s time for college basketball to take the spotlight. The best game of the day is a familiar rivalry. Usually, we get excited for Alabama and Auburn on the gridiron, but this weekend is all about the hardcourt. Alabama and Auburn are the top-ranked teams in the country.

There are also top-25 matchups in the Big Ten and Big 12 with Purdue vs. Wisconsin and Arizona vs. Houston, respectively. DraftKings Sportsbook will set up players with instant bonuses to use on these games or any other college basketball matchup. Don’t sleep on this instant bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.