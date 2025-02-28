DraftKings Promo Code Activates $150 Bonus for NBA, NHL, NCAAB Action

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the current DraftKings promo code offer to gain bonus bets for NBA, NHL and college basketball games over the weekend. Sign up here to claim this welcome offer and gain access to profit boosts.









Create an account through DraftKings promo code links and place a $5 bet on any game. New customers will automatically receive a $150 bonus.

Make your initial bet on the Cavaliers vs. Celtics on Friday night. The Celtics are 2.5-point favorites, but the Cavs have won their last eight games. Find a range of props for Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum, Evan Mobley, Jaylen Brown and other players.

Register here to activate the best DraftKings promo code offer. Score a $150 guaranteed bonus after placing a $5 bet.

Bet NBA Games with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through These Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Triple Boost Pack, College Basketball Race to X Points Bet & Get, NHL Goalscorer Boost, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 28, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

There is a new Triple Boost Pack available every day for NBA games. Use three boosts on Friday for the following types of wagers.

4+ leg same game parlay or SGPx bet

3+ leg live same game parlay or SGPx bet

2+ leg pre-game double-double parlay, same game parlay, or SGPx bet

Other NBA games include the Nuggets vs. Pistons, Thunder vs. Hawks, Pacers vs. Heat, Knicks vs. Grizzlies, Pelicans vs. Suns, Timberwolves vs. Jazz and Clippers vs. Lakers. The Clippers are 4.5-point favorites since Luka Doncic is listed as questionable. He scored 21 points in their game on Thursday night, but he may be sitting for this back-to-back because of his calf injury.

DraftKings Promo Code Releases $150 Bonus

It only takes a few minutes to start betting on your favorite teams and players. Complete these steps to unlock the best welcome offer and use bonus bets over a busy weekend in sports.

Sign up through our DraftKings promo code links here . Enter your full name, date of birth, residential address and email to verify your identity. Deposit $5 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Place a $5 bet on any game.

Win or lose, you’ll receive a $150 bonus. It will be awarded as (6) $25 bonus bets, so you can use it for several games.

NCAAB Live Boost, NHL Goalscorer Boost

Bet on any “Race to X Points” market of a college basketball game to unlock a live boost. We have several games on Friday, such as UCLA vs. No. 20 Purdue, before a packed slate on Saturday. We have almost reached March, making it a perfect time to make a future bet on the Final Four or National Championship.

You’ll also find an NHL goalscorer boost. Use this to bet on Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Kevin Fiala, Roope Hintz or Nathan MacKinnon.

Every bet you make will go toward unlocking perks through Dynasty Rewards. Your level in this program will determine which prizes you can win in select free-to-play contests.

Register with the latest DraftKings promo code offer and start with a $5 bet. New users will instantly receive a $150 bonus.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.