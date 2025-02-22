Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Score $100 Bonus for NBA, NCAAB on Saturday

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Bet on college basketball and NBA games this weekend after using our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Sign up here to redeem a guaranteed bonus or place a large wager on the game of your choice.









Our bet365 bonus code will trigger a $100 bonus after a $5 bet. The outcome doesn’t matter, making this a popular option for new customers. The other choice is a $1K first-bet safety net that awards a bonus refund after a loss.

We have a busy weekend in sports, so there are plenty of options for your bonus. In addition to basketball, you can find odds for boxing, soccer, tennis and MMA.

Sign up here to use our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 on any game to snag a $100 bonus or activate a $1K first-bet safety net.

College Basketball Games for Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts, Early Payout Promos, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 22, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The college basketball season is heating up as March approaches. Key matchups on Saturday include No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 8 Iowa State vs. No. 5 Houston, Georgia vs. No. 1 Auburn, Oklahoma State vs. No. 23 Kansas, No. 17 Kentucky vs. No. 4 Alabama and No. 3 Duke vs. Illinois.

The Crimson Tide have lost two games in a row, but they are still 9.5-point favorites at home against Kentucky. Alabama has the fifth-best odds to win the National Championship behind Florida, Houston, Duke and Auburn.

Bet365 Bonus Code: Choose $100 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

You’ll have access to profit boosts, early payout offers and other promotions after signing up with this welcome offer. Take these steps to claim a guaranteed bonus or make an aggressive wager.

Register here to apply our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Fill in your date of birth, email address and other basic information to confirm your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with a debit card, online banking or another accepted payment method. Bet $5 for a $100 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

The result of your first bet doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund. You can place a bet of the same amount on a different game next week.

Daily Same-Game Parlay Boosts

There are new same-game parlay boosts available every day for NBA matchups. Select parlays have enhanced odds, giving customers a chance at larger winnings. These are just a few of the options you can find for games on Saturday:

Suns win, Kevin Durant records 30+ points and 5+ assists (+700)

Joel Embiid records 25+ points, 10+ rebounds and 2+ made threes (+350)

Nikola Jokic, LeBron James and Luka Doncic each score 25+ points (+450)

Rockets win, Jalen Green records 25+ points and 5+ rebounds (+450)

Hornets win, LaMelo Ball records 25+ points and 7+ assists (+550)

Create an account with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to pick a welcome offer this weekend. New customers can bet $5 for a $100 bonus or start with a $1K first-bet safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.