Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Get $150 Bonus for Big Game Countdown

New customers who use our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 can choose a welcome offer for NBA games this week. Sign up here to make your decision and gain access to daily parlay boosts.









A $5 bet after signing up with our bet365 bonus code will automatically trigger a $150 bonus. This has been the most popular option, but you can pass it up to activate a $1K first-bet safety net. A losing wager will cause a bonus refund, giving you a second chance.

There are several NBA games to choose from on Monday night. Find odds for the Rockets vs. Knicks, Bucks vs. Thunder, Spurs vs. Grizzlies, Kings vs. Timberwolves and Pelicans vs. Nuggets.

Register with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 here . Bet $5 on any game to snag a $150 bonus or claim a $1K first-bet safety net.

Using Our Bet365 Bonus Code for NBA Games

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts for All NBA Games, Big Game Boosts, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 3, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Go through some of the same-game parlay boosts after deciding on a welcome offer. There are certain parlays that have enhanced odds, giving customers the chance at larger potential winnings. These are some of the options you can find on Monday night:

Cade Cunningham records 30+ points, 7+ rebounds and 7+ assists (+600)

Knicks win, Karl-Anthony Towns records 25+ points and 13+ rebounds (+300)

Anthony Edwards records 30+ points, 5+ assists, 5+ rebounds and 5+ threes game (+400)

Pelicans win, Zion Williamson and Trey Murphy III each score 20+ points (+900)

Suns win, Devin Booker records 30+ points and 4+ threes made (+450)

Bet365 Bonus Code: Snag $150 Bonus or $1K Safety Net

It only takes new customers a few minutes to create an account with our bet365 bonus code. Follow our guide to start the week with either offer.

Create an account here to apply our code WTOP365. Provide your email address, date of birth, full legal name and other information to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card, online banking or PayPal. Place a $5 bet for a guaranteed $150 bonus or bet up to $1,000 with the safety net.

A loss when using the safety net will result in a bonus refund that can be used toward another game this week. On the other hand, the outcome of your $5 bet doesn’t matter when selecting the $150 bonus.

Find Swiftie Specials, Odds Boosts for the Big Game

We are less than a week away from Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites as Patrick Mahomes goes for his third-straight ring. But they will have to find a way to slow down Saquon Barkley, who has rushed for over 100 yards in every postseason matchup.

Bet365 has several same-game parlay boosts available. For example, the odds for Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and Jalen Hurts to each score a TD have been boosted to +1100. And you can find Swiftie Specials that connect markets to certain Taylor Swift songs.

Create an account through our links to start the week with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 to grab a $150 bonus or use a $1K first-bet safety net.

