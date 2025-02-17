Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim Best Signup Offer for NCAAB, USA-Sweden

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Before a night of college basketball and a 4 Nations matchup featuring USA-Sweden, Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 at sign up today. Bettors can use the "Claim Offer" link below and choose between a $100 bonus or a $1,000 first bet offer.







Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 Details

All new users will get their choice of offers when they apply the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365 today. Customers who sign up and make a first time cash wager will have a choice between $1,000 safety net bet or $100 bonus on a $5 wager.

To use either offer, a bettor must make a wager on a college basketball game tonight. The first game to check out is No. 3 Duke vs. Virginia.

The Blue Devils are heavy road favorites (-14.5) in this game. If a bettor chose to use the $1,000 bonus bet on this game they can choose to make a larger wager on the heavy favorite or take a risk on the big underdog.

Meanwhile, a player could opt to wager up to $1,000 on the game. Ideal, no, but even if that bet settles as a loss, Bet365 will repay the full original bet back in bonus bets.

Elsewhere in college hoops, No. 13 Arizona vs. Baylor is a much closer game to call for Bet365.

The Bears are small home favorites (-1.5) with Baylor at -125 on the moneyline. This game could be the perfect spot for bettors who want to secure the $100 standard bonus. Regardless of the outcome of the bet, customers will receive the $100 bonus. So fans can wager on either team’s spread, moneyline or the total and no matter what happens, collect the bonus.

NCAAB Instant Payout, and Parlay Boosts

Bet365 is also full of many additional promotions. Their early payout deals can help a bettor score a win before the game even settles. Plus, their parlay boost builder can get fans up to a 100 percent boost.

NBA Early Payout: Get paid out instantly if the team chosen goes up by 20 points

NCAAB Early Payout: Get paid out instantly if the team chosen goes up by 18 points

Parlay Boost: Place a 2-leg parlay and get an additional boost for every leg added. For example, a 5-leg parlay would receive a 10 percent boost

Hockey Payout: Get paid out instantly if the team chosen goes up by 3 goals

Options with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Use the “Claim Offer” link above to register and apply the Bet365 bonus code WTOP365. This will make you eligible for the promotion and give you a choice between $1,000 in first bet insurance or a $100 bonus. Use your legal name, age, address and location when creating your account.

Then, deposit enough cash to cover your first time wager. This could be just $10 for the “Bet $5, Get $100 bonus” offer or a larger amount for the $1,000 first bet bonus.

If you choose the $100 in bonus bets, that will trigger once you make your first cash wager of $5 or more. The settlement of your bet does not matter. Win or lose you will collect the bonus.

The $1,000 first bet offer only kicks in if your first bet settles as a loss. If so, Bet365 will repay you back in bonus bets equal to your original wager. If you happen to win your first bet, collect your stake plus the earnings from the odds you played.

All promotional rewards will be received in bonus bets. These bets will be eligible to use for seven (7) days upon receipt. After those seven (7) days the bonus bets will expire.