Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Claim $100 Bonus for Any NCAAB Game

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Redeem bonus bets for basketball this week by signing up with our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Click here to make your first wager on any NCAAB matchup on Tuesday night.









A $5 bet after using our bet365 bonus code will trigger a $100 guaranteed bonus. This is the most popular choice, but new customers can pass it up to start with a $1K first-bet safety net. A losing wager will trigger a bonus refund.

Place your initial bet on Villanova vs. UConn, No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 21 Mississippi State, No. 13 Purdue vs. No. 14 Michigan State, Illinois vs. No. 11 Wisconsin, No. 23 Kansas vs. BYU or another NCAAB game on Tuesday night.

Sign up here to use our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Bet $5 to lock-in a $100 bonus or activate a $1K first-bet safety net.

Bet365 Bonus Code for College Basketball on Tuesday

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus or $1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Multi-Sport Parlay, Daily Bet Boosts, Early Payout Offers, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 18, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Michigan State is a 3.5-point favorite at home over Purdue, who have lost their last two games in the Big Ten. The outcome of your first bet on this game doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus. On the other hand, go through the different markets to find your favorite option if you are using the safety net. There are plenty of different spreads, totals and props to choose from.

There are also dozens of odds boosts available for college basketball fans. For example, the odds for Florida, Purdue and Mississippi State to all win have been improved to +387.

Choose an Offer with Our Bet365 Bonus Code

Our bet365 bonus code gives new customers a rare chance to pick a welcome offer. Take these steps to redeem a guaranteed bonus or place a large wager on a certain game.

Sign up here to use our code WTOP365. Provide your date of birth, email address and other info to verify your identity. Deposit $10 or more with an accepted payment method, like a debit card or PayPal. Bet $5 for the $100 bonus or wager up to $1,000 with a safety net.

SGP Boosts for the Hornets-Lakers

All NBA matchups have a list of same-game parlay boosts, and action returns on Wednesday night following the All-Star break. These are the boosts you can find for the Hornets vs. Lakers.

Luka Doncic records 20+ points, 7+ assists and 7+ rebounds (+450)

LeBron James and LaMelo Ball each record 25+ points and 7+ assists (+900)

Doncic, James and Ball each score 5+ points in the 1 st quarter (+325)

quarter (+325) Lakers win, Austin Reaves records 20+ points, 5+ assists and 5+ rebounds (+325)

Miles Bridges records 30+ points, 5+ rebounds and 3+ made threes (+350)

Josh Green, Jaxson Hayes, Nick Smith Jr. and Rui Hachimura to each score 10+ points (+850)

It’s a great time to get in your future bets on teams to make a run in the NBA Playoffs. The Celtics have the best odds to win the title, followed by the Thunder, Cavaliers and Knicks.

Register using our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to claim a $100 bonus or $1K first-bet safety net.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.