Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: $150 Bonus for KC-Philly, NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 gives new users the chance to pick a welcome offer for the Big Game between Kansas City and Philadelphia. Sign up here to claim a guaranteed bonus or place an aggressive wager on the Chiefs vs. Eagles.









Place a $5 bet after signing up with our bet365 bonus code to lock-in a $150 bonus. New customers can pass up this offer to start with a $1K first-bet safety net, which will trigger a bonus refund following a loss.

If you are choosing the guaranteed bonus, try getting in your first bet on Saturday. It can be on the NBA, UFC, NHL or college basketball. Then, you’ll have the entire bonus to use toward theNFL championship matchup. And those who would rather make a larger bet than usual on the big game. Browse through the different totals and props to find your favorite market.

Register here to use our bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Place a $5 bet on any game to release a $150 bonus or claim a $1K first-bet safety net.

Using Our Bet365 Bonus Code for Chiefs-Eagles

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets Guaranteed or $1,000 First Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Same-Game Parlay Boosts for KC-Philly Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 8, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

These two teams met in the championship just two years ago. Kansas City was able to win 38-35, but that team didn’t have Saquon Barkley. Philadelphia hopes that their running back will give them an edge on Sunday night.

But it is tough to bet against Patrick Mahomes in the biggest moments. You can find odds on bet365 Sportsbook for his total passing yards, rushing yards, touchdowns and completions.

Steps to Register with Our Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

This is one of the only opportunities for new customers to pick between two offers. Complete these steps to register with our bet365 bonus code and get ready for the action:

Register here to apply our code WTOP365. Provide your email address, date of birth and other account information to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $10 or more with PayPal, online banking or another payment method. Bet $5 for a $150 bonus or activate a $1K first-bet safety net.

The result of your first $5 bet doesn’t matter when choosing the guaranteed bonus, but a loss with the safety net will trigger a bonus refund.

SGP Boosts for Sunday Night

Bet365 has added multiple same-game parlay boosts for the game. These parlays have enhanced odds, giving customers the chance at larger winnings.

Jalen Hurts and Mahomes each record 1+ passing TDs (Super Boost: +100)

Marquise Brown, Barkley and Xavier Worthy each record 40+ receiving yards (+1800)

Travis Kelce, A.J. Brown and Hurts each score a TD (+1100)

Hurts and Mahomes each record 200+ passing yards and 50+ rushing yards (+2000)

Chiefs win, Worthy records 80+ receiving yards and Mahomes has 300+ passing yards (+1400)

Eagles win, Hurts has 250+ passing yards and A.J. Brown records 80+ receiving yards (+850)

Create an account using our bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to decide on a welcome offer in time for the Kansas City-Philly. Bet $5 to secure a $150 bonus or apply a $1K first-bet safety net to the game.

