Sports fans can start another week of NBA, NHL, and college basketball action with one of two new user offers from bet365. Sign up here with bet365 bonus code to select the offer of your choice.







New users can pick a bet $5, get $100 guaranteed bonus offer that will issue a 20x return in bonus bets win or lose. The other choice is a $1,000 first-bet safety net that will return bonus bets with a loss.

There are eight NBA games set for Monday, as well as a pair of games in the NHL and two Top-25 matchups in college basketball. Among the top matchups tonight are Nuggets vs. Pacers, Timberwolves vs. Thunder, Golden Knights vs. Kings, #15 Michigan vs. Nebraska, and #4 Houston vs. #10 Texas Tech.

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365 to select a bet $5, get $100 bonus offer or $1,000 first-bet safety net for any NBA, NHL, or college basketball game.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365: Bet $5, Get $100 NBA, NHL, CBB Promo

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365 New User Offer Bet $5, Get $100 Guaranteed Bonus

$1,000 First-Bet Safety Net In-App Promos Bet Boosts, NBA Early Payout Promo, Hockey Early Payout Promo Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On February 24, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

Bet365 has two new user offers available in the app. If you sign up with bonus code WTOP365 and choose the bet $5, get $100 bonus offer, you’ll snag $100 in bonus bets no matter what. If you want to bet up to $1,000 on any game today, choose the first-bet safety net. A win will return your stake along with a cash profit. A loss, on the other hand, would trigger a bonus bet refund.

You can wager on quite a few betting markets with bet365. If you want to bet $5 on the Thunder to win, the Golden Knights to cover the spread, or #4 Houston and #10 Texas Tech to go over the total points line, you can. Win or lose, you’ll get $100 in bonus bets. You could instead wager $700 on Nikola Jokic to score 25+ points. With the first-bet safety net, you’d receive a $700 bonus bet refund if he fails to do so.

How to Sign Up with Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP365

Registering for an account with bet365 will only take a few minutes. If you want to get in on the action, complete the steps below:

Click here and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365.

and enter bet365 bonus code WTOP365. Input your full legal name, residential address, phone number, date of birth, and email address.

Accept a geolocation confirmation request.

Add at least $10 to your account via the account funding method of your choice.

Wager $5+ for the $100 bonus or up to $1,000 with the first-bet safety net.

If you pick the first-bet safety net, you’ll receive a cash profit with a win or a second chance in bonus bets with a loss. In the event that you choose the bet $5, get $100 bonus offer, you’ll secure $100 in bonus bets no matter what.

NBA and NHL Odds Boosts

Bet365 has some great enhanced odds markets available for featured parlays and same-game parlays. Here are some of the top offers for the NBA and NHL:

Nets, 76ers, and Nuggets all to win (+321)

Tyrese Haliburton, Cade Cunningham, Bam Adebayo, and Anthony Edwards each to score 5+ 1st quarter points (+498)

Kyle Connor and Kevin Fiala each to score a goal (+500)

Jets to win, Kyle Connor to record 3+ points and score a goal (+600)

Mark Scheifele and Jack Eichel each to record 2+ points (+725)

Nikola Jokic to score 15+ points and record 15+ assists and 15+ rebounds (+1600)

