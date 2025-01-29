Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Allegan 53, Dowagiac Union 42
Allen Park 39, Lincoln Park 28
Allendale 43, Lowell 24
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 38, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 28
Ann Arbor Steiner 54, Eastpointe Eaton Academy 2
Auburn Hills Avondale 67, Troy Athens 26
Austin Catholic 35, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 31
Bangor 42, Hartford 31, 6OT
Baraga 49, Lake Linden-Hubbell 46
Battle Creek Lakeview 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 28
Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Union City 22
Battle Creek St Philip 36, Tekonsha 30
Bay City Western 58, Carrollton 10
Belding 59, Hastings 41
Berrien Springs 40, Bridgman 25
Beverly Hills Groves 69, Birmingham Seaholm 60
Blissfield 37, Adrian Madison 25
Britton-Deerfield 29, Sand Creek 27
Brown City 35, Ubly 24
Brownstown Woodhaven 57, Taylor 0
Burr Oak 57, North Adams-Jerome 15
Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 55, Boyne Falls 15
Burton Bendle 36, Flint Southwestern 34
Burton St. Thomas More 58, Kimball New Life Christian 16
Byron Center South Christian 52, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49
Cadillac 59, Ludington 27
Caledonia 39, Grand Rapids Covenant 33
Canton 27, Brighton 20
Canton Prep 59, Westland Universal 4
Carleton Airport 66, Flat Rock 54
Caro 44, Bad Axe 35
Cassopolis 42, Decatur 31
Cedar Springs 57, Sparta 20
Cedarville 52, Rudyard 30
Central Lake 51, Mancelona 31
Clarkston 48, Oxford 41
Clarkston Everest Collegiate 69, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31
Clawson 38, Madison Heights Lamphere 29
Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 62, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37
Colon 52, Kalamazoo Phoenix 20
Croswell-Lexington 51, Almont 32
DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 24
Dearborn Heights Crestwood 45, Romulus 38
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 42, Garden City 21
Deckerville 42, All Saints (MI) 25
Detroit Leadership 53, Ecorse 10
Detroit Osborn 60, Hamtramck 48
Dryden 41, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 33
East Grand Rapids 46, Muskegon Mona Shores 44
East Jordan 41, Bellaire 19
Edwardsburg 65, Quincy 38
Ellsworth 51, Harbor Light Christian 29
Evart 56, Beal City 36
Ewen – Trout Creek 53, Dollar Bay 13
Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 41, Warren Cousino 26
Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Dearborn Divine Child 27
Fennville 41, Grand Rapids Wellspring 25
Fenton 54, Clio 38
Flint Powers 71, Davison 41
Flushing 42, Corunna 31
Frankenmuth 66, Garber 27
Fraser 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 44
Freeland 46, Alma 39
Fremont 80, Morley-Stanwood 62
Gobles 52, Schoolcraft 51
Goodrich 60, Linden 31
Grand Haven 37, Muskegon 33
Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43, Byron Center 18
Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 52, Coopersville 36
Grand Traverse Academy 37, Traverse City Home School 21
Grandville 45, Grand Rapids Christian 40
Greenville 49, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 30
Grosse Pointe South 47, Port Huron 35
Harbor Springs 55, Boyne City 29
Hart 45, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 39
Hartland 57, Salem 33
Holland 51, Fruitport 29
Holland Christian 54, Wyoming 42
Holt 56, Lansing Waverly 44
Holton 41, Lakeview 39
Hudson 50, Ida 47
Hudsonville 56, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 27
Hudsonville Unity Christian 61, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 22
Jackson Christian 26, Calhoun Christian 20
Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Cin. St. Ursula, Ohio 30
Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Tol. St. Ursula, Ohio 30
Jenison 55, Holland West Ottawa 48
Kalamazoo Christian 50, Martin 14
Lake Odessa Lakewood 50, Lansing Eastern 42
Lakeland (MI) 51, South Lyon East 40
Lawrence 50, Comstock 19
Lawton 63, Holland Black River 29
Leland 52, Traverse City Christian 10
Lenawee Christian 41, Erie-Mason 38
Livingston Christian 42, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 38
Manton 54, Houghton Lake 15
Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46, Frankel 35
Marquette 65, Bark River-Harris 27
Mason 60, Eaton Rapids 44
Mason County Central 53, Whitehall 50
Mattawan 47, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 22
Mendon 44, Hillsdale Academy 42
Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 69, Hamilton 67
Midland 53, Saginaw Heritage 36
Midland Dow 61, Hemlock 52
Milford 41, Walled Lake Western 20
Morenci 50, Whiteford 40
Mount Pleasant 53, Big Rapids 45
Muskegon Catholic 78, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 46
Muskegon Orchard View 59, Hesperia 20
Negaunee 45, Gladstone 28
North Branch 31, Imlay City 24
North Central 53, Carney-Nadeau 29
Northville 49, Howell 43
Norway 46, Kingsford 35
Okemos 70, Webberville 23
Onsted 47, Dundee 42
Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 63, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 49
Ortonville Brandon 42, Holly 25
Otsego 43, Richland Gull Lake 28
Owosso 65, Flint Kearsley 37
Painesdale Jeffers 61, Bessemer 18
Parchment 61, Delton Kellogg 30
Parma Western 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 28
Paw Paw 68, Kalamazoo Central 37
Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 50, Camden-Frontier 26
Plymouth 67, Novi 37
Pontiac Notre Dame 63, Farmington 32
Port Huron Northern 46, Marysville 33
Portage Central 51, Marshall 36
Portland 54, Fowlerville 14
Reading 56, Litchfield 13
Richmond 36, Algonac 19
Rochester 47, Royal Oak 21
Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 45, Macomb Lutheran North 27
Saginaw United 50, Lapeer 29
Sandusky 34, Memphis 13
Saugatuck 45, Constantine 40
South Lyon 39, Walled Lake Northern 31
Southfield A&T 68, Harper Woods 17
Spring Lake 52, Western Michigan Christian 25
Springport 65, Charlotte 32
St Catherine 62, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36
St Clair 58, L’Anse Creuse 26
St Johns 61, Jackson Northwest 18
St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 28, Marine City 21
St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37, Romeo 35
St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 35, Watervliet 32
Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Midland Calvary 37
Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 55, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 35
The New Standard 52, Morrice 26
Three Rivers 74, Portage Northern 40
Traverse City Central 59, Sault Ste Marie 39
Troy 49, Bloomfield Hills 45
Unionville-Sebewaing 46, Reese 37
Utica 41, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 28
Utica Eisenhower 64, Utica Ford II 47
Warren Fitzgerald 52, Roseville 50
Warren Michigan Collegiate 51, ATAP 36
Warren Woods Tower 58, Center Line 18
Waterford Our Lady 58, Detroit Cristo Rey 8
Wayne Memorial 67, Dearborn 29
West Bloomfield 55, Lake Orion 35
West Michigan Aviation 52, Kelloggsville 31
Westfield 70, Dearborn Ford 25
White Pigeon 41, Marcellus 20
Whitmore Lake 43, Southfield Christian 24
Wyandotte Roosevelt 42, Southgate Anderson 32
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 50, Wyoming Godwin Heights 44
Yale 69, Armada 62
Zion Christian 50, Grand River 31
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Charlevoix vs. Grayling, ppd.
Clinton Township Clintondale vs. New Haven, ccd.
Peck vs. Ubly, ppd.
Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Detroit Old Redford, ccd.
Taylor Prep vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.