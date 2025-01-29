Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Allegan 53, Dowagiac Union 42 Allen Park 39, Lincoln Park 28 Allendale 43, Lowell 24 Ann Arbor…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Allegan 53, Dowagiac Union 42

Allen Park 39, Lincoln Park 28

Allendale 43, Lowell 24

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 38, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 28

Ann Arbor Steiner 54, Eastpointe Eaton Academy 2

Auburn Hills Avondale 67, Troy Athens 26

Austin Catholic 35, Bloomfield Hills Sacred Heart 31

Bangor 42, Hartford 31, 6OT

Baraga 49, Lake Linden-Hubbell 46

Battle Creek Lakeview 61, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 28

Battle Creek Pennfield 42, Union City 22

Battle Creek St Philip 36, Tekonsha 30

Bay City Western 58, Carrollton 10

Belding 59, Hastings 41

Berrien Springs 40, Bridgman 25

Beverly Hills Groves 69, Birmingham Seaholm 60

Blissfield 37, Adrian Madison 25

Britton-Deerfield 29, Sand Creek 27

Brown City 35, Ubly 24

Brownstown Woodhaven 57, Taylor 0

Burr Oak 57, North Adams-Jerome 15

Burt Lake Northern Michigan Christian Academy 55, Boyne Falls 15

Burton Bendle 36, Flint Southwestern 34

Burton St. Thomas More 58, Kimball New Life Christian 16

Byron Center South Christian 52, Grand Rapids Catholic Central 49

Cadillac 59, Ludington 27

Caledonia 39, Grand Rapids Covenant 33

Canton 27, Brighton 20

Canton Prep 59, Westland Universal 4

Carleton Airport 66, Flat Rock 54

Caro 44, Bad Axe 35

Cassopolis 42, Decatur 31

Cedar Springs 57, Sparta 20

Cedarville 52, Rudyard 30

Central Lake 51, Mancelona 31

Clarkston 48, Oxford 41

Clarkston Everest Collegiate 69, Bloomfield Hills Cranbrook-Kingswood 31

Clawson 38, Madison Heights Lamphere 29

Clinton Township Chippewa Valley 62, Sterling Heights Stevenson 37

Colon 52, Kalamazoo Phoenix 20

Croswell-Lexington 51, Almont 32

DeWitt 64, Grand Ledge 24

Dearborn Heights Crestwood 45, Romulus 38

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 42, Garden City 21

Deckerville 42, All Saints (MI) 25

Detroit Leadership 53, Ecorse 10

Detroit Osborn 60, Hamtramck 48

Dryden 41, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 33

East Grand Rapids 46, Muskegon Mona Shores 44

East Jordan 41, Bellaire 19

Edwardsburg 65, Quincy 38

Ellsworth 51, Harbor Light Christian 29

Evart 56, Beal City 36

Ewen – Trout Creek 53, Dollar Bay 13

Fair Haven-Anchor Bay 41, Warren Cousino 26

Farmington Hills Mercy 57, Dearborn Divine Child 27

Fennville 41, Grand Rapids Wellspring 25

Fenton 54, Clio 38

Flint Powers 71, Davison 41

Flushing 42, Corunna 31

Frankenmuth 66, Garber 27

Fraser 52, St. Clair Shores South Lake 44

Freeland 46, Alma 39

Fremont 80, Morley-Stanwood 62

Gobles 52, Schoolcraft 51

Goodrich 60, Linden 31

Grand Haven 37, Muskegon 33

Grand Rapids Forest Hills Northern 43, Byron Center 18

Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 52, Coopersville 36

Grand Traverse Academy 37, Traverse City Home School 21

Grandville 45, Grand Rapids Christian 40

Greenville 49, Grand Rapids Ottawa Hills 30

Grosse Pointe South 47, Port Huron 35

Harbor Springs 55, Boyne City 29

Hart 45, Muskegon Reeths-Puffer 39

Hartland 57, Salem 33

Holland 51, Fruitport 29

Holland Christian 54, Wyoming 42

Holt 56, Lansing Waverly 44

Holton 41, Lakeview 39

Hudson 50, Ida 47

Hudsonville 56, Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central 27

Hudsonville Unity Christian 61, Grand Rapids NorthPointe 22

Jackson Christian 26, Calhoun Christian 20

Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Cin. St. Ursula, Ohio 30

Jackson Lumen Christi 63, Tol. St. Ursula, Ohio 30

Jenison 55, Holland West Ottawa 48

Kalamazoo Christian 50, Martin 14

Lake Odessa Lakewood 50, Lansing Eastern 42

Lakeland (MI) 51, South Lyon East 40

Lawrence 50, Comstock 19

Lawton 63, Holland Black River 29

Leland 52, Traverse City Christian 10

Lenawee Christian 41, Erie-Mason 38

Livingston Christian 42, Brighton Charyl Stockwell 38

Manton 54, Houghton Lake 15

Marine City Cardinal Mooney 46, Frankel 35

Marquette 65, Bark River-Harris 27

Mason 60, Eaton Rapids 44

Mason County Central 53, Whitehall 50

Mattawan 47, Marcellus Howardsville Christian 22

Mendon 44, Hillsdale Academy 42

Middleville Thornapple Kellogg 69, Hamilton 67

Midland 53, Saginaw Heritage 36

Midland Dow 61, Hemlock 52

Milford 41, Walled Lake Western 20

Morenci 50, Whiteford 40

Mount Pleasant 53, Big Rapids 45

Muskegon Catholic 78, Wyoming Potter’s House Christian 46

Muskegon Orchard View 59, Hesperia 20

Negaunee 45, Gladstone 28

North Branch 31, Imlay City 24

North Central 53, Carney-Nadeau 29

Northville 49, Howell 43

Norway 46, Kingsford 35

Okemos 70, Webberville 23

Onsted 47, Dundee 42

Orchard Lake St. Mary’s Prep 63, Tol. Cent. Cath., Ohio 49

Ortonville Brandon 42, Holly 25

Otsego 43, Richland Gull Lake 28

Owosso 65, Flint Kearsley 37

Painesdale Jeffers 61, Bessemer 18

Parchment 61, Delton Kellogg 30

Parma Western 57, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 28

Paw Paw 68, Kalamazoo Central 37

Pioneer N. Central, Ohio 50, Camden-Frontier 26

Plymouth 67, Novi 37

Pontiac Notre Dame 63, Farmington 32

Port Huron Northern 46, Marysville 33

Portage Central 51, Marshall 36

Portland 54, Fowlerville 14

Reading 56, Litchfield 13

Richmond 36, Algonac 19

Rochester 47, Royal Oak 21

Rochester Hills Lutheran Northwest 45, Macomb Lutheran North 27

Saginaw United 50, Lapeer 29

Sandusky 34, Memphis 13

Saugatuck 45, Constantine 40

South Lyon 39, Walled Lake Northern 31

Southfield A&T 68, Harper Woods 17

Spring Lake 52, Western Michigan Christian 25

Springport 65, Charlotte 32

St Catherine 62, Madison Heights Bishop Foley 36

St Clair 58, L’Anse Creuse 26

St Johns 61, Jackson Northwest 18

St. Clair Shores Lake Shore 28, Marine City 21

St. Clair Shores Lakeview 37, Romeo 35

St. Joseph Michigan Lutheran 35, Watervliet 32

Stanton Central Montcalm 49, Midland Calvary 37

Sterling Heights Parkway Christian 55, Bloomfield Hills Roeper 35

The New Standard 52, Morrice 26

Three Rivers 74, Portage Northern 40

Traverse City Central 59, Sault Ste Marie 39

Troy 49, Bloomfield Hills 45

Unionville-Sebewaing 46, Reese 37

Utica 41, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 28

Utica Eisenhower 64, Utica Ford II 47

Warren Fitzgerald 52, Roseville 50

Warren Michigan Collegiate 51, ATAP 36

Warren Woods Tower 58, Center Line 18

Waterford Our Lady 58, Detroit Cristo Rey 8

Wayne Memorial 67, Dearborn 29

West Bloomfield 55, Lake Orion 35

West Michigan Aviation 52, Kelloggsville 31

Westfield 70, Dearborn Ford 25

White Pigeon 41, Marcellus 20

Whitmore Lake 43, Southfield Christian 24

Wyandotte Roosevelt 42, Southgate Anderson 32

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 50, Wyoming Godwin Heights 44

Yale 69, Armada 62

Zion Christian 50, Grand River 31

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Charlevoix vs. Grayling, ppd.

Clinton Township Clintondale vs. New Haven, ccd.

Peck vs. Ubly, ppd.

Southfield Bradford Academy vs. Detroit Old Redford, ccd.

Taylor Prep vs. Hope Of Detroit, ccd.

