Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Adrian Madison 46, Dundee 27
All Saints (MI) 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 32
Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 38
Ann Arbor Greenhills 28, Novi Christian 27
Armada 53, Croswell-Lexington 49
Bark River-Harris 45, Gwinn 41
Bellevue 62, Battle Creek Academy 29
Birmingham Seaholm 36, Davison 34
Blissfield 51, Ida 38
Bloomfield Christian 45, Auburn Hills Christian 14
Bloomfield Hills 66, Hamtramck 23
Cadillac 58, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 20
Central Lake 38, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36
Clare 64, Midland Bullock Creek 11
Cooks Big Bay de Noc 53, Rapid River 27
Dearborn Edsel Ford 33, Southgate Anderson 27
Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40, Oak Park 1
Detroit Cody 39, Detroit Central 20
Detroit Osborn 65, Detroit Northwestern 7
Detroit Pershing 70, Detroit CMA 24
Detroit Western Intl 43, Detroit Ford 13
Dollar Bay 65, Bessemer 43
Dryden 38, Kinde-North Huron 24
East Jackson 54, Manchester 35
Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 38, Millington 30
Ellsworth 52, Wolverine 10
Erie-Mason 49, Sand Creek 23
Ewen – Trout Creek 56, Lake Linden-Hubbell 41
Ferndale University 31, Detroit Leadership 20
Flat Rock 47, Grosse Ile 33
Flint Hamady 30, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 29
Fowler 63, Lansing Christian 24
Fowlerville 38, Mason 34
Fulton-Middleton 59, Coleman 20
Gaylord St Mary 60, East Jordan 21
Gibraltar Carlson 49, Taylor 25
Grand Ledge 49, Ionia 47
Grass Lake 56, Michigan Center 46
Harbor Springs 52, Elk Rapids 12
Hart 85, Hesperia 4
Hemlock 61, Saginaw Nouvel 26
Hudson 54, Clinton 45
Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Holland 39
Imlay City 51, Almont 15
Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Onaway 39
Ironwood 35, Painesdale Jeffers 32
Jonesville 53, Hanover-Horton 48, 3OT
Kingsford 45, Escanaba 38
Kingsley 60, Kalkaska 28
Kingston 61, Mayville 9
Laingsburg 56, Dansville 21
Lake Orion 60, Beverly Hills Groves 43
Lawrence 44, Decatur 38
Leland 32, Buckley 27
Lenawee Christian 37, Plymouth Christian 32
Livingston Christian 40, Rochester Hills Christian 24
MMSA 37, Westland Universal 11
Maple City Glen Lake 49, Brethren 26
Mason County Eastern 51, Baldwin 29
Mesick 34, Walkerville 31
Mio-AuSable 76, Fairview 6
Monroe 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 43
Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 56, Milan 21
Morenci 59, Summerfield 40
Mount Pleasant 50, Garber 46
Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Merrill 25
Newberry 56, Maplewood Baptist 12
North Branch 33, Richmond 22
Norway 48, North Central 31
Onekama 68, Benzie Central 23
Onsted 63, Hillsdale 31
Ovid-Elsie 60, Morrice 11
Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Bath 27
Portland St Patrick 60, Saranac 26
Potterville 42, Perry 36
Riverview 51, New Boston Huron 41
Rochester Adams 57, Southfield A&T 54
Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Warren Fitzgerald 21
Saginaw Arts and Science 46, Flint Southwestern 34
Saginaw Arts and Science 46, The New Standard 34
Saginaw Heritage 57, Oxford 31
Sandusky 32, Harbor Beach 20
Shepherd 52, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 31
St Johns 65, Lansing Eastern 41
St. Louis (MI) 48, Harrison 38
Tecumseh 53, Chelsea 41
Traverse City Home School 35, Boyne Falls 12
Troy 64, North Farmington 25
Troy Athens 51, Harper Woods 44
Waterford Kettering 58, Farmington 33
Westfield 56, Detroit UPSM 11
Whiteford 47, Britton-Deerfield 14
Whitmore Lake 32, Ann Arbor Huron 30
Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Kent City Algoma Christian 33
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Brooklyn Columbia Central vs. Vandercook Lake Jackson, ccd.
Merritt vs. Westland Hope, ccd.
Westland John Glenn vs. Detroit King, ccd.
