Thursday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adrian Madison 46, Dundee 27

All Saints (MI) 48, Carsonville-Port Sanilac 32

Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard 49, Notre Dame Academy, Ohio 38

Ann Arbor Greenhills 28, Novi Christian 27

Armada 53, Croswell-Lexington 49

Bark River-Harris 45, Gwinn 41

Bellevue 62, Battle Creek Academy 29

Birmingham Seaholm 36, Davison 34

Blissfield 51, Ida 38

Bloomfield Christian 45, Auburn Hills Christian 14

Bloomfield Hills 66, Hamtramck 23

Cadillac 58, Kalamazoo Loy Norrix 20

Central Lake 38, Johannesburg-Lewiston 36

Clare 64, Midland Bullock Creek 11

Cooks Big Bay de Noc 53, Rapid River 27

Dearborn Edsel Ford 33, Southgate Anderson 27

Dearborn Heights Robichaud 40, Oak Park 1

Detroit Cody 39, Detroit Central 20

Detroit Osborn 65, Detroit Northwestern 7

Detroit Pershing 70, Detroit CMA 24

Detroit Western Intl 43, Detroit Ford 13

Dollar Bay 65, Bessemer 43

Dryden 38, Kinde-North Huron 24

East Jackson 54, Manchester 35

Elkton-Pigeon Bay Port 38, Millington 30

Ellsworth 52, Wolverine 10

Erie-Mason 49, Sand Creek 23

Ewen – Trout Creek 56, Lake Linden-Hubbell 41

Ferndale University 31, Detroit Leadership 20

Flat Rock 47, Grosse Ile 33

Flint Hamady 30, Ypsilanti Arbor Preparatory 29

Fowler 63, Lansing Christian 24

Fowlerville 38, Mason 34

Fulton-Middleton 59, Coleman 20

Gaylord St Mary 60, East Jordan 21

Gibraltar Carlson 49, Taylor 25

Grand Ledge 49, Ionia 47

Grass Lake 56, Michigan Center 46

Harbor Springs 52, Elk Rapids 12

Hart 85, Hesperia 4

Hemlock 61, Saginaw Nouvel 26

Hudson 54, Clinton 45

Hudsonville Unity Christian 69, Holland 39

Imlay City 51, Almont 15

Indian River-Inland Lakes 53, Onaway 39

Ironwood 35, Painesdale Jeffers 32

Jonesville 53, Hanover-Horton 48, 3OT

Kingsford 45, Escanaba 38

Kingsley 60, Kalkaska 28

Kingston 61, Mayville 9

Laingsburg 56, Dansville 21

Lake Orion 60, Beverly Hills Groves 43

Lawrence 44, Decatur 38

Leland 32, Buckley 27

Lenawee Christian 37, Plymouth Christian 32

Livingston Christian 40, Rochester Hills Christian 24

MMSA 37, Westland Universal 11

Maple City Glen Lake 49, Brethren 26

Mason County Eastern 51, Baldwin 29

Mesick 34, Walkerville 31

Mio-AuSable 76, Fairview 6

Monroe 62, Ann Arbor Pioneer 43

Monroe St Mary Catholic Central 56, Milan 21

Morenci 59, Summerfield 40

Mount Pleasant 50, Garber 46

Mt Pleasant Sacred Heart 48, Merrill 25

Newberry 56, Maplewood Baptist 12

North Branch 33, Richmond 22

Norway 48, North Central 31

Onekama 68, Benzie Central 23

Onsted 63, Hillsdale 31

Ovid-Elsie 60, Morrice 11

Pewamo-Westphalia 58, Bath 27

Portland St Patrick 60, Saranac 26

Potterville 42, Perry 36

Riverview 51, New Boston Huron 41

Rochester Adams 57, Southfield A&T 54

Rochester Hills Stoney Creek 60, Warren Fitzgerald 21

Saginaw Arts and Science 46, Flint Southwestern 34

Saginaw Arts and Science 46, The New Standard 34

Saginaw Heritage 57, Oxford 31

Sandusky 32, Harbor Beach 20

Shepherd 52, West Branch Ogemaw Heights 31

St Johns 65, Lansing Eastern 41

St. Louis (MI) 48, Harrison 38

Tecumseh 53, Chelsea 41

Traverse City Home School 35, Boyne Falls 12

Troy 64, North Farmington 25

Troy Athens 51, Harper Woods 44

Waterford Kettering 58, Farmington 33

Westfield 56, Detroit UPSM 11

Whiteford 47, Britton-Deerfield 14

Whitmore Lake 32, Ann Arbor Huron 30

Wyoming Tri-unity Christian 54, Kent City Algoma Christian 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Brooklyn Columbia Central vs. Vandercook Lake Jackson, ccd.

Merritt vs. Westland Hope, ccd.

Westland John Glenn vs. Detroit King, ccd.

