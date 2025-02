NFL Sunday FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA NBA Saturday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG…

NFL

Sunday

FAVORITE OPEN TODAY O/U UNDERDOG Kansas City 1½ 1½ (48½) at PHILADELPHIA

NBA

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG Orlando 5½ (217) at UTAH at INDIANA 8 (239) Atlanta Denver 14 (223½) at CHARLOTTE at OKLAHOMA CITY 9½ (233½) Sacramento at HOUSTON 15 (213½) Brooklyn at MINNESOTA 17½ (222) Washington Miami 1 (223) at SAN ANTONIO at NEW YORK 10 (226½) LA Lakers Phoenix 3 (227½) at PORTLAND

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG at MINNESOTA 4½ Washington at TENNESSEE 4½ Florida at WAKE FOREST 1½ Pittsburgh at ST. JOHN’S 13½ Providence at SAINT BONAVENTURE 11½ Fordham at VILLANOVA 1½ Creighton Arizona 6½ at ARIZONA STATE at MISSISSIPPI STATE 6½ Missouri at WESTERN MICHIGAN 2½ Eastern Michigan Hofstra 1½ at CAMPBELL at QUEENS 10½ West Georgia Samford 16½ at CITADEL at APPALACHIAN STATE 11½ Georgia State at WAGNER 3½ Le Moyne at FGCU 13½ Stetson UMass-Lowell 1½ at UMBC at DETROIT MERCY 3½ Green Bay Clemson 5½ at NC STATE Delaware 1½ at MONMOUTH Auburn 6½ at OLE MISS at CHATTANOOGA 7½ Mercer at UAB 11½ Charlotte at LOYOLA (MD) 1½ Boston University at AMERICAN 3½ Army Saint Joseph’s (PA) 1½ at LOYOLA CHICAGO Cent. Conn. St. 6½ at STONEHILL at DUQUESNE 2½ UMass at TEMPLE 2½ East Carolina at TOLEDO 14½ Northern Illinois South Dakota State 6½ at NORTH DAKOTA at VERMONT 1½ Maine at NAVY 2½ Bucknell Bryant 12½ at NJIT at YOUNGSTOWN STATE 11½ IU Indianapolis Drake 6½ at SOUTHERN ILLINOIS at IOWA STATE 15½ Kansas State Florida State 5½ at BOSTON COLLEGE High Point 9½ at PRESBYTERIAN at COLGATE 8½ Lafayette LIU 3½ at CHICAGO STATE at WINTHROP 5½ Gardner-Webb Wisconsin 2½ at NORTHWESTERN at RADFORD 13½ South Carolina Upstate Longwood 4½ at CHARLESTON SOUTHERN George Washington 1½ at LA SALLE Hampton 1½ at HOWARD Murray State 2½ at MISSOURI STATE at SFA 1½ Lamar at WESTERN KENTUCKY 2½ New Mexico State at MIDDLE TENNESSEE 4½ UTEP at UT ARLINGTON 9½ Utah Tech at OKLAHOMA STATE 1½ Utah at UIC 7½ Indiana State at WEBER STATE 2½ Eastern Washington Northwestern State 3½ at EAST TEXAS A&M at FAIRLEIGH DICKINSON 4½ Mercyhurst VMI 2½ at WESTERN CAROLINA at TEXAS SOUTHERN 7½ Prairie View A&M at OKLAHOMA 2½ Vanderbilt Michigan 5½ at RUTGERS at MIAMI (OH) 3½ Ohio Louisville 8½ at GEORGIA TECH George Mason 1½ at DAVIDSON at JAMES MADISON 10½ Old Dominion at BOISE STATE 19½ Fresno State at BAYLOR 1½ Kansas at OAKLAND 7½ Northern Kentucky at UCF 2½ BYU at NORTHERN COLORADO 7½ Northern Arizona at UC IRVINE 12½ UC Davis at LOUISIANA TECH 7½ Sam Houston at VIRGINIA 4½ Virginia Tech at ALABAMA 12½ Georgia at VCU 18½ Richmond at MARSHALL 12½ Coastal Carolina at EASTERN KENTUCKY 8½ Austin Peay McNeese 10½ at NICHOLLS STATE at IDAHO STATE 5½ Idaho at MORGAN STATE 7½ Maryland-Eastern Shore Delaware State 6½ at COPPIN STATE at SE LOUISIANA 11½ New Orleans at LINDENWOOD 2½ Eastern Illinois Michigan State 5½ at USC at NORFOLK STATE 7½ South Carolina State at HOLY CROSS 1½ Lehigh SIU-Edwardsville 5½ at WESTERN ILLINOIS at SOUTHERN INDIANA 1½ Tennessee Tech at SOUTHERN MISS 2½ Georgia Southern at TROY 16½ UL Monroe at SOUTHEAST MISSOURI STATE 4½ Tennessee State Liberty 4½ at JACKSONVILLE STATE at LIPSCOMB 18½ Bellarmine at KENNESAW STATE 7½ Florida International at SAN JOSE STATE 9½ Air Force Arkansas State 5½ at TEXAS STATE Ball State 2½ at BUFFALO at ILLINOIS STATE 8½ Valparaiso at GRAMBLING 1½ Jackson State Texas A&M-CC 1½ at UT RIO GRANDE VALLEY at BETHUNE-COOKMAN 2½ Alabama State at NORTH TEXAS 14½ UTSA at UNC GREENSBORO 2½ Wofford at TOWSON 6½ Drexel at JACKSONVILLE 7½ North Florida at LITTLE ROCK 4½ UT Martin at INCARNATE WORD 3½ Houston Christian at FLORIDA A&M 3½ Alabama A&M Texas 1½ at LSU at MONTANA 11½ Sacramento State at SOUTHERN 11½ Alcorn State at SMU 5½ Stanford at HOUSTON 10½ Texas Tech Loyola Marymount 8½ at SAN DIEGO at DUKE 13½ North Carolina at UAPB 12½ Mississippi Valley State at ELON 3½ Northeastern at SANTA CLARA 16½ Pacific at UNC WILMINGTON 17½ Stony Brook at CENTRAL MICHIGAN 5½ Bowling Green at ALBANY (NY) 6½ Binghamton at GRAND CANYON 9½ Utah Valley at CSU NORTHRIDGE 8½ CSU Bakersfield at UC RIVERSIDE 6½ Cal Poly Notre Dame 7½ at MIAMI (FL) at TARLETON STATE 4½ Southern Utah at MONTANA STATE 3½ Portland State UMKC 3½ at ORAL ROBERTS at SAN DIEGO STATE 13½ Wyoming South Alabama 8½ at LOUISIANA at MARQUETTE 6½ UConn at OMAHA 10½ Denver Texas A&M 5½ at SOUTH CAROLINA at NORTH ALABAMA 14½ Central Arkansas at KENTUCKY 11½ Arkansas at UTAH STATE 4½ New Mexico at NEVADA 4½ UNLV at SAN FRANCISCO 4½ Washington State at PEPPERDINE 8½ Portland at UCSB 9½ Long Beach State at CAL 4½ Syracuse Gonzaga 2½ at SAINT MARY’S (CA) at HAWAII 12½ CSU Fullerton

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at FLORIDA -410 Chicago +315 New York OFF at BOSTON OFF Nashville -111 at PITTSBURGH -110 at OTTAWA -156 Minnesota +130 at TAMPA BAY -182 N.Y Islanders +150 at WASHINGTON -113 Winnipeg -106 at EDMONTON -156 Toronto +130 at CAROLINA -172 Los Angeles +142 at CALGARY -120 Detroit +100

