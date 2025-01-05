All Times EST GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65…

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Huntsville 27 19 5 3 0 41 98 65 Peoria 26 18 4 2 2 40 108 59 Knoxville 27 16 9 1 1 34 85 82 Fayetteville 27 16 10 1 0 33 84 88 Roanoke 23 14 7 1 1 30 84 74 Birmingham 25 12 10 2 1 27 77 82 Evansville 29 11 14 2 2 26 80 93 Quad City 27 10 14 2 1 23 79 100 Macon 26 9 15 2 0 20 66 83 Pensacola 27 7 17 1 2 17 68 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. The top eight teams in the league advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Huntsville 4, Roanoke 3

Knoxville 3, Macon 2

Birmingham 4, Pensacola 3

Evansville 5, Quad City 1

Peoria 3, Fayetteville 0

Saturday’s Games

Knoxville 3, Macon 0

Roanoke 4, Huntsville 3

Pensacola 5, Birmingham 2

Peoria 8, Evansville 4

Fayetteville 3, Quad City 2

Sunday’s Games

Fayetteville at Quad City, 3:10 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

