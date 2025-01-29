Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo credit: Craig Dudek Photo credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services For the first time ever, football fans in all 50 states can wager on the Super Bowl. New users can sign up here with Kalshi promo code WTOP to get a $10 sign-up bonus.







Prospective users can lock in a $10 sign-up bonus with Kalshi promo code WTOP and trade on the Super Bowl. This $10 bonus will convey after users complete their first $100 in trades.

Super Bowl LIX features a rematch from two seasons ago, as the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Kansas City Chiefs. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs will look to become the first team in NFL history to win three-consecutive Super Bowls. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles, meanwhile, will look to avenge their loss in Super Bowl LVII.

Click here and use Kalshi promo code WTOP to secure a $10 bonus for use on the Super Bowl or any other prediction market.

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP: Grab $10 Bonus for Super Bowl in All 50 States

Kalshi Promo Code WTOP New User Offer $10 Sign-Up Bonus Super Bowl Props Winner, Companies to Run Ads, Kendrick Lamar’s Halftime Show Terms and Conditions 18+ and Present in Participating States Bonus Last Verified On January 29, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

One thing that sets Kalshi apart from any other app allowing bets on the Super Bowl is that it’s available in all 50 states. Players must be at least 18 years of age and located in the United States. Another huge thing to note about Kalshi is the ability to sell your position on a market at any time. That means instead of getting locked out from cashing out late in the game, you’ll be able to sell your position.

If you’re worried at all about whether or not being successful within the app could lead to restricted access to getting in on the action even more, the good news is Kalshi will not stop you from betting based on success. As things stand, buying the Chiefs to win (53%) at $100 would earn you $182 with a win. If you think the Eagles will win (46%), you’d secure $205 on a $100 bet. Keep in mind that you’ll also have the ability to bet on prop bets, which we’ll cover later on.

How to Sign Up with Kalshi Promo Code WTOP

Registering with Kalshi is pretty simple. Follow the steps in the sign-up guide below to get your $10 bonus:

Click here and enter Kalshi promo code WTOP.

and enter Kalshi promo code WTOP. Fill out the required information fields with your full legal name, residential address, phone number, and date of birth.

Accept a geolocation confirmation to verify you’re in a state with access to Kalshi.

Make a deposit via one of the available account funding methods.

Navigate to any Super Bowl market and place a bet.

Once you’ve completed $100 in trading, you’ll receive a $10 bonus. Keep in mind that Kalshi offers markets on sports, politics, and more, so there’s a ton of flexibility when completing trades.

Current Markets for the Super Bowl

It should come as no surprise that Kalshi has made a variety of prop bets available for the Super Bowl. Let’s take a look at the latest markets:

Which companies will run Super Bowl ads?: Verizon (48%), Perplexity (30%)

Verizon (48%), Perplexity (30%) What songs will be played at the Super Bowl?: mAAd city (53%), King Kunta (45%)

mAAd city (53%), King Kunta (45%) Who will be part of Kendrick’s Super Bowl half-time show?: Baby Keem (58%), Mustard (49%)

18+ and present in participating states. Full Terms and Conditions apply.