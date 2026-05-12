Angel Martinez homers, Guardians strike out 13 and top Angels 3-2 to continue home dominance of LA

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martinez homered and Cleveland’s pitchers struck out 13 as the Guardians kept up their home mastery…

CLEVELAND (AP) — Angel Martinez homered and Cleveland’s pitchers struck out 13 as the Guardians kept up their home mastery of the Los Angeles Angels with a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night.

Martinez, Patrick Bailey and Bryan Rocchio drove in runs for Cleveland, which improved to 29-4 against the Angels at Progressive Field since 2015. The Guardians have won the first two games in the series despite being outhit twice.

Vaughn Grissom homered for the Angels, who dropped to 8-17 on the road

Cleveland starter Slade Cecconi held LA scoreless for four innings while striking out a season-high seven. Hunter Gaddis (1-1) worked 1 1/3 innings and Cade Smith got his second four-out save this season and 12th im 14 chances overall.

Martinez put the Guardians up in the third against Walbert Ureña (1-4) with his sixth homer, a shot into the right-field seats.

He nearly homered again in the fifth, but was robbed by right fielder Jo Adell, who made a leaping catch at the wall. However, the shot advanced Daniel Schneeman to third and he scored on Bailey’s groundout.

The Angels pulled to 2-1 in the sixth on pinch-hitter Oswald Peraza’s triple and a sacrifice fly from Adell.

Los Angeles threatened in the seventh against Eric Sabrowski, who yielded two walks but struck out the side.

Rocchio’s sac fly in the seventh made it 3-1 before Grissom’s second homer pulled the Angels within one in the eighth.

Guardians manager Stephen Vogt was back in the dugout after missing two games with an upper respiratory issue.

The Guardians announced the death of longtime ballpark public address announcer Bob Tayek. He had been the in-game voice at Progressive Field since 1999 before stepping away this season for health reasons.

UP NEXT

Angels LHP Reid Detmers (1-3, 4.33 ERA) starts the series finale against LHP Parker Messick (4-1, 2.30), who faces LA for the first time.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.