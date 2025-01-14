DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 Bonus Instantly for NBA Games

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

A $5 bet on the NBA, NHL or any other sport will be enough to trigger $200 in bonus bets. New players will be able to use these bonus bets on a wide range of markets, including the NFL playoffs.

DraftKings Sportsbook is rolling out the red carpet for new players with this no-brainer bonus. Activate this sign-up bonus before checking out the other in-app offers. Here is a quick breakdown for new players.

Click here to register with this DraftKings promo code offer and win a $200 bonus with a $5 bet on any game.

DraftKings Promo Code Offers $200 Instant Bonus

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos No Sweat NBA SGP, NFL King of the End Zone, Free Contests, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 14, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

This DraftKings promo will help new players get off to a fast start. Between the NBA, NHL and college basketball, there are plenty of options available on Tuesday night. With that said, new users will receive bonus bets no matter the outcome of the selected game.

Remember, anyone who starts with a $5 bet will win $200 in bonuses. Players will receive eight $25 bonus bets to use on a wide range of markets. With the NFL playoffs continuing this weekend and the College Football Playoff on Monday, it’s the perfect time to secure this offer.

How to Redeem This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Creating a new account on DraftKings Sportsbook is the first step in securing this bonus. New players can follow the step-by-step guide below to get in on the action:

Start the registration process by clicking on any of the links on this page.

. There is no need to manually enter a promo code to unlock this offer.

Answer the required information sections to set up a new account (name, date of birth, email address, mailing address, etc.)

Deposit $5 or more in cash using any of the secure and convenient payment methods.

Bet $5 on the NBA, NHL, college basketball or any other sport to win $200 in bonuses.

Tuesday Night NBA Games

There are seven NBA games to choose from on Tuesday night, including two primetime matchups on TNT — Pacers-Cavaliers and Mavericks-Nuggets. Remember, new players can get started with a $5 bet to win $200 in bonuses.

However, there are other ways to get in on the action for the NBA. Check out the no sweat same game parlay for any Tuesday night matchup. Picking a winning parlay is tough, but this promo comes with a forgiving backstop. Players who lose on this type of bet will receive bonus bets back.

