MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 38 remaining free agents: AMERICAN LEAGUE ATHLETICS (2) — José Leclerc, rhp; Scott McGough, rhp.…

NEW YORK (AP) — The 38 remaining free agents:

AMERICAN LEAGUE

ATHLETICS (2) — José Leclerc, rhp; Scott McGough, rhp.

BOSTON (2) — Lucas Giolito, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Michael A. Taylor, of.

DETROIT (2) — Alex Cobb, rhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp.

KANSAS CITY (1) — Luke Maile, c.

LOS ANGELES (2) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Kyle Hendricks, rhp.

MINNESOTA (1) — Christian Vázquez, c.

SEATTLE (1) — Luke Jackson, rhp.

TAMPA BAY (1) — CoCo Montes, 2b.

TEXAS (5) — Patrick Corbin, lhp; Danny Coulombe, lhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Donovan Solano, inf; Rowdy Tellez, 1b.

TORONTO (1) — Max Scherzer, rhp.

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE

ARIZONA (1) — Jalen Beeks, lhp.

ATLANTA (1) — Charlie Morton, rhp.

CHICAGO (1) — Justin Turner, 1b-3b.

CINCINNATI (2) — Zack Littell, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp.

LOS ANGELES (3) —Andrew Heaney, lhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp.

NEW YORK (2) — Starling Marte, of; Jesse Winker, of.

PHILADELPHIA (2) — Max Kepler, of; David Robertson, rhp.

PITTSBURGH (2) — Andrew McCutchen, of; Tommy Pham, of.

SAN DIEGO (3) — Nestor Cortes, lhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; Martín Maldonado, c.

SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Wilmer Flores, 1b-dh; Tom Murphy, c.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.