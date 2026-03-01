MLB Remaining Free Agents List

NEW YORK (AP) — The 38 remaining free agents:
AMERICAN LEAGUE
ATHLETICS (2) — José Leclerc, rhp; Scott McGough, rhp.
BOSTON (2) — Lucas Giolito, rhp; Justin Wilson, lhp.
CHICAGO (1) — Michael A. Taylor, of.
DETROIT (2) — Alex Cobb, rhp; Tommy Kahnle, rhp.
KANSAS CITY (1) — Luke Maile, c.
LOS ANGELES (2) — Tyler Anderson, lhp; Kyle Hendricks, rhp.
MINNESOTA (1) — Christian Vázquez, c.
SEATTLE (1) — Luke Jackson, rhp.
TAMPA BAY (1) — CoCo Montes, 2b.
TEXAS (5) — Patrick Corbin, lhp; Danny Coulombe, lhp; Jon Gray, rhp; Donovan Solano, inf; Rowdy Tellez, 1b.
TORONTO (1) — Max Scherzer, rhp.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
ARIZONA (1) — Jalen Beeks, lhp.
ATLANTA (1) — Charlie Morton, rhp.
CHICAGO (1) — Justin Turner, 1b-3b.
CINCINNATI (2) — Zack Littell, rhp; Wade Miley, lhp.
LOS ANGELES (3) —Andrew Heaney, lhp; Clayton Kershaw, lhp; Michael Kopech, rhp.
NEW YORK (2) — Starling Marte, of; Jesse Winker, of.
PHILADELPHIA (2) — Max Kepler, of; David Robertson, rhp.
PITTSBURGH (2) — Andrew McCutchen, of; Tommy Pham, of.
SAN DIEGO (3) — Nestor Cortes, lhp; Jose Iglesias, inf; Martín Maldonado, c.
SAN FRANCISCO (2) — Wilmer Flores, 1b-dh; Tom Murphy, c.
