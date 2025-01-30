DraftKings Promo Code: Get $200 NBA Bonus, Bet Match for SB 59

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and…

Photo Credit: Craig Dudek Photo Credit: Craig Dudek This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services Unlock the newest DraftKings promo code offer to lock-in bonus bets for NBA action. Sign up here to make your opening bet on Thursday night and gain access to other in-app bonuses for the Super Bowl.









Register through our DraftKings promo code links and start with a $5 bet. New customers will automatically receive a $200 bonus.

Opt-in to an NBA Profit Boost Pack after using this welcome offer. You’ll receive three profit boosts to use on parlays. Matchups on Thursday include the Lakers vs. Wizards, Hawks vs. Cavaliers, Timberwolves vs. Jazz, Rockets vs. Grizzlies and Magic vs. Trail Blazers.

Create an account here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Snag a $200 bonus by placing a $5 bet on any game.

DraftKings Promo Code for Hawks-Cavs, Rockets-Grizzlies

DraftKings Promo Code No Code Needed Through Our Links New User Offer Bet $5, Get $200 in Bonus Bets Instantly In-App Promos NBA Profit Boost Pack, NHL All-Parlay Boost, Free-To-Play Pools, SB LIX Bet Match, etc. Terms and Conditions New Customers – 21+ in Eligible States Bonus Last Verified On January 30, 2025 Information Confirmed By WTOP

The Cavaliers are 10.5-point favorites at home against the Hawks. Atlanta is one a six-game losing streak, but they have beaten Cleveland in both of their matchups this season. DraftKings has a variety of props for Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Trae Young, Jarrett Allen and other players.

The following game on TNT is between the Rockets and Grizzlies. These teams and 2nd and 3rd in the Western Conference, with the Rockets winning all three previous meetings. Try following along during the action on the DraftKings Sportsbook app and make live bets as the game unfolds.

Another profit boost is available for NHL fans. Increase the odds for a 4+ leg parlay on the Sharks vs. Kraken and other games on Thursday. Other prizes can be won in daily free-to-play contests and the rewards program.

Collect $200 Bonus with This DraftKings Promo Code Offer

Redeem bonus bets by taking these simple steps to register on DraftKings Sportsbook. New customers can start betting within a few minutes.

Sign up here to unlock the best DraftKings promo code offer. Provide your email address, full legal name and other info to verify your identity. Make a deposit of $5 or more with an accepted payment method, such as a debit card, online banking or PayPal. Place a $5 bet on any game.

The outcome doesn’t matter, so the $200 bonus is guaranteed. You can use (8) $25 bonus bets for several games over the weekend.

Claim Instant Bet Match for Super Bowl LIX

We expect DraftKings to add several offers for the Super Bowl. There is already a bet match, giving customers who bet on a touchdown prop an instant bonus.

This could be on Jalen Hurts, Saquon Barkley, Travis Kelce or any other player. Patrick Mahomes is going for his third-straight Super Bowl win, but the Kansas City defense will have to find a way to slow down Barkley. The Chiefs are 1.5-point favorites, and the total is set at 49.5 points. Connect with your friends on DraftKings Social to see who they are betting on.

Register through our links to activate the current DraftKings promo code offer. Bet $5 on a basketball or hockey game to release $200 in bonus bets.

21+ and present in participating states. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-Gambler.