Celtic midfielder Engels hit by coin thrown from stands in 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Celtic midfielder Arne Engels was struck in the face by a coin thrown from the stands late in a 3-0 loss to Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday.

Engels fell to the ground after being hit near his left eye as he went to take a corner kick. He received treatment and continued playing.

There were no Celtic fans at the stadium because of a ticketing dispute regarding allocations to away supporters.

“We’re just lucky that it didn’t hit him right in the eye,” Celtic defender Alistair Johnston said.

Despite beating their archrival, Rangers trail league leader Celtic by 11 points in the Scottish Premiership.

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers confirmed that the 21-year-old Engels, a Belgium international, was not injured.

“It’s not obviously great for the game, but yes, he’s OK,” Rodgers said.

Rangers issued a statement condemning the incident “in the strongest possible terms.” The club said it will assist Police Scotland in an investigation.

