Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP: $150 Bonus for NBA, NHL, NCAAB

This article contains references to products from our advertisers and/or partners, and we may receive compensation when you click on links to products and services The final days of January feature dozens of games across the NBA, NHL and college basketball schedule, and with bet365 bonus code WTOP, new players can check out all of the action by using a $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net offer.







The Tuesday night schedule is headlined by a matchup between the surging Lakers and up-and-down Sixers, but this bonus can be used on any event, including Super Bowl 59 which kicks off in a little less than two weeks.

Below, let’s check out the key details of both signup bonuses and run through what’s happening in the app this week.

Bet365 Bonus Code WTOP Details

As noted above, new players will be able to select from two separate signup offers.

With a bet $5, get $150 bonus, any qualifying first wager will return an allotment of bonus bets that can be played on point spreads, moneylines, totals and player props across a number of sports. This is a guaranteed offer, making it palatable to someone who wants to ensure some bonus funds with a minimal cash commitment entry point.

With the $1,000 safety net offer, users can attack any game knowing that should the first bet lose ($10-$1,000 in value), it will be met with a refund of bonus bets. So if someone backs the Lakers -4.5 in Philly tonight but the Sixers cover, bet365 would issue back bonus bets in the amount equaling that bet.

Bet365 Bonus Code Scores Other Offers

After selecting between the $150 bonus or $1,000 safety net with bet365 bonus code WTOP, users can then head into the app and check out a number of other highlights.

Get up to $10 back in bonus bets if your NBA SGP loses

Score a 30% same-game parlay odds boosts on the Kentucky-Tennessee matchup

Receive up to a 100% boost with added legs on NBA and NCAAB parlays

Check out a 30% odds boost on any NHL same-game parlay

Get an early payout if your NCAAB moneyline team gets up by 18+ points

NBA moneylines will cash if the team gets up by 20+ points

Odds Boosts for NBA, Super Bowl 59

The bet365 app has a number of NBA boosts available for Tuesday night’s action. Here are some of the top options:

Lakers, Bucks and Warriors all to win (boosted from +142 to +162)

Anthony Davis, Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo all to score 25+ points (+327)

Alperen Sengun, LeBron James and Stephen Curry all to record a double-double (+1331)

Fred VanVleet, Tyrese Maxey and Stephen Curry all to make 4+ threes (+658)

Bet365 is also gearing up for Super Bowl 59, offering a number of odds boosts well in advance of kickoff between the Eagles and Chiefs: