Predators trade Alexandre Carrier to the Canadiens for Justin Barron

MONTREAL (AP) — The Nashville Predators traded defenseman Alexandre Carrier to the Montreal Canadiens in exchange for blueliner Justin Barron.

The Predators announced the deal Wednesday night, a little more than 24 hours before the NHL’s holiday roster freeze.

Barron produced 13 goals and 18 assists in 111 games. He spent his time in Montreal split between the NHL and American Hockey League after arriving via trade from the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

The 23-year-old from Halifax, Nova Scotia, has one goal in 17 NHL games this season.

Carrier has one goal and six assists in 28 games this season.

The 28-year-old from Quebec City totaled 11 goals and 58 assists in 245 games in Nashville. The Predators selected him in the fourth round, 115th overall, of the 2015 NHL draft.

