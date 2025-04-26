Chris Eubank Jr. avoids another fine by making weight on fight day vs. Conor Benn

LONDON (AP) — Chris Eubank Jr. avoided another fine ahead of his middleweight bout with Conor Benn on Saturday by…

LONDON (AP) — Chris Eubank Jr. avoided another fine ahead of his middleweight bout with Conor Benn on Saturday by staying under the contractually agreed fight-day weight limit.

The British rivals satisfied their fight-day rehydration clause — requiring them to not exceed 170 pounds — when Eubank Jr. weighed in at 169.4 pounds and Benn at 165 pounds, the event promotors said Saturday morning.

On Friday, Eubank Jr. was fined 375,000 pounds ($500,000) for exceeding the middleweight 160-pound limit by half an ounce. The payment goes directly to Benn, who weighed in at 156.4 pounds on Friday.

They’ll meet later Saturday in front of more than 65,000 fans at a sold-out Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, more than 30 years after their fathers sparked the family feud with two memorable bouts.

Eubank Jr. wrote on his social media channels: “Fight day weigh-in complete. Rehydration restriction is over. Now all that’s left to do is rock up to Tottenham Hotspur Stadium tonight & make history.”

