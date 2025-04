Mutua Madrid Open Results

Saturday At Caja Magica Madrid Purse: €8,055,385 Surface: Red clay MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at…

MADRID (AP) _ Results Saturday from Mutua Madrid Open at Caja Magica (seedings in parentheses):

Men’s Singles

Round of 64

Denis Shapovalov (29), Canada, def. Kei Nishikori, Japan, 6-1, 6-4.

Damir Dzumhur, Bosnia-Herzegovina, def. Sebastian Baez (32), Argentina, 1-6, 6-1, 6-2.

Women’s Singles

Round of 32

Diana Shnaider (13), Russia, def. Anastasija Sevastova, Latvia, 6-0, 6-0.

Mirra Andreeva (7), Russia, def. Magdalena Frech (27), Poland, 7-5, 6-3.

Women’s Doubles

Round of 32

Ulrikke Eikeri, Norway, and Eri Hozumi, Japan, def. Timea Babos, Hungary, and Luisa Stefani, Brazil, 6-1, 6-0.

