Mbappé and Bellingham respond to unhappy fans with goals in Real Madrid’s 2-0 win over Getafe

MADRID (AP) — Kylian Mbappé made some peace with Real Madrid’s fans by scoring in his team’s 2-0 win over Getafe in the Spanish league on Sunday.

Mbappé, who has been criticized by some supporters because of his disappointing performances since joining the Spanish powerhouse this season, found the net in the 38th minute to seal Madrid’s victory at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium.

Mbappé was coming off a lackluster outing — which included a missed penalty kick — against Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Jude Bellingham, also the target of some fans’ criticism for recent poor play, had put Madrid ahead by converting a 30th-minute penalty. He also assisted in Mbappé’s goal.

Mbappé had scored only once in the team’s last six matches across all competitions, and twice in the last nine games.

The win moved Madrid within a point of league leader Barcelona, which lost 2-1 to Las Palmas on Saturday. Madrid, the defending champion, has a game in hand.

Madrid was one point ahead of city rival Atletico Madrid, which won 5-0 at Valladolid on Saturday.

Also Sunday, Villarreal drew 2-2 with visiting Girona.

