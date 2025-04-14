Blackhawks prospect Ryan Greene makes his NHL debut

MONTREAL (AP) — After a whirlwind couple of days, Ryan Greene made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on…

MONTREAL (AP) — After a whirlwind couple of days, Ryan Greene made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday night.

Greene skated for almost 13 minutes in a 4-3 shootout win at Montreal. Greene, who centered a line between captain Nick Foligno and rookie Oliver Moore, went 3 for 9 in the faceoff circle.

He also is expected to play when the Blackhawks (24-46-11) close out their schedule at Ottawa on Tuesday night.

Greene had 13 goals and 25 assists in 40 games for Boston University this season. The Terriers lost to Western Michigan in the Frozen Four final in St. Louis on Saturday night.

RED WINGS 6, STARS 4

DETROIT (AP) — Moritz Seider had a tiebreaking, power-play goal early in the third, Lucas Raymond scored midway through the period and Vladimir Tarasenko added an empty-net goal to lift Detroit to a win over Dallas.

Wyatt Johnston scored to pull the Stars within a goal with 7:04 left and shortly after they pulled goaltender Jake Oettinger to add an extra skater, Tarasenko scored to seal the win with 1:56 remaining.

Detroit’s Jonatan Berggren tied the game a few minutes before Seider’s go-ahead goal and Cam Talbot stopped 25 shots in the team’s final home game of the regular season.

Albert Johansson scored early in the game and Alex DeBrincat had a goal later in the first to put the Red Wings ahead.

RANGERS 5, PANTHERS 3

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Vincent Trocheck scored a short-handed goal early in the third period against his former team, and New York beat Florida.

Trocheck, playing in his 800th game, got the go-ahead goal during a Rangers comeback like none other this season. The Rangers were 0-30-1 in games where they trailed by two or more goals, the NHL’s only winless team this season in such a scenario.

But they got goals from Juuso Parssinen and J.T. Miller 1:38 apart late in the second to tie the game, erasing a 3-1 deficit. Matt Rempe and Jonny Brodzinski also scored for the Rangers.

Sam Reinhart scored twice and Carter Verhaeghe also had a goal for Florida, which got two assists from Aleksander Barkov.

