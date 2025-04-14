Braves beat Blue Jays for 2nd road win

TORONTO (AP) — Austin Riley had two home runs and five RBIs, Sean Murphy also connected and the Atlanta Braves…

TORONTO (AP) — Austin Riley had two home runs and five RBIs, Sean Murphy also connected and the Atlanta Braves beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-4 on Monday night for their second road win of the season.

Braves right-hander Grant Holmes didn’t allow a hit until Myles Straw homered to begin the bottom of the sixth.

Holmes (1-1) pitched a career-best 7 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs and two hits.

Holmes left with two outs and runners at first and third. Tyler Heineman hit a two-run double off lefty Aaron Bummer, but Bo Bichette struck out.

Atlanta snapped a six-game losing streak in road meetings with Toronto.

GIANTS 10, PHILLIES 4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Willy Adames and Mike Yastrzemski homered, and Tyler Fitzgerald also went deep, doubled and tripled to lead San Francisco to a win over Philadelphia.

The Giants took two of three over the weekend from the Yankees and added a win against the defending NL East champions. Only San Diego (13-3) was off to a better start than the Giants (11-4) entering Monday.

Nick Castellanos homered for the Phillies.

YANKEES 4, ROYALS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Trent Grisham, Ben Rice and Austin Wells each hit a solo home run off Seth Lugo in the fifth inning, and New York beat Kansas City Royals in their first meeting since last year’s AL Division Series.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. tied the score in the fourth with his sixth homer, an inning after Bobby Witt Jr.’s home run against Carlos Carrasco (2-1) on the 10th pitch of his at-bat put Kansas City ahead.

Carrasco and four relievers combined on a two-hitter for the Yankees, whose starters entered with a 5.40 ERA.

New York (9-7) had lost five of its previous seven games. The Yankees beat the Royals in four games during their ALDS last October.

PIRATES 10, NATIONALS 3

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Paul Skenes bounced back from the worst start of his career as Pittsburgh beat Washington.

Oneil Cruz had two hits and scored twice while batting leadoff. Enmanuel Valdez and Ke’Bryan Hayes both drove in three runs. Bryan Reynolds drove in a pair of runs. Andrew McCutchen added a hit and made a pretty sliding grab in right field, flinging his 38-year-old body to the PNC Park turf to rob Keibert Ruiz of a hit in the sixth.

Nasim Nunez had two of Washington’s five hits. Brad Lord (0-1) slogged through 4 1/3 innings, allowing four runs, three earned, on six hits with three walks and a strikeout.

RAYS 16, RED SOX 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rookie Kameron Misner homered twice and drove in three runs, Shane Baz threw six strong innings, and Tampa Bay beat Boston.

Yandy Diaz and Junior Caminero also homered and each drove in a pair for Tampa Bay. Six Rays registered multiple hits.

Misner finished 3 for 4 with homers off Tanner Houck and Brennan Bernardino, his first home runs since a historic walk-off shot on Opening Day.

Baz (2-0) allowed two hits, one earned run and no walks with a career-high 11 strikeouts. His only mistake was an 0-1 slider to Kristian Campbell, who homered in the top of the third. After that, Baz retired the next 11 Red Sox in order.

Tampa Bay tagged Houck (0-2) for 10 hits and 12 runs, 11 earned, in 2 1/3 innings.

The Rays allowed only one Boston runner past first base until the ninth inning.

TIGERS 9, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tarik Skubal struck out nine while allowing four hits and no walks in seven shutout innings as Detroit trounced Milwaukee..

The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner didn’t allow a baserunner until Rhys Hoskins singled to start the fifth. The Tigers already led 9-0 by that point.

Kerry Carpenter homered and went 2 for 4. Gleyber Torres drove in three runs and scored twice. Andy Ibáñez was 2 for 5 with one run and two RBIs. Javier Báez scored twice.

